Marysville man sentenced to life in prison without parole

Jun. 16—A Marysville man was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole after being found guilty of forcible oral copulation on a minor, forcible rape of a minor, and domestic violence.

In May, a Yuba County jury found Marvin Wade, Jr., 37, guilty of three felony counts along with a misdemeanor count of false imprisonment. In June 2020, Wade sexually assaulted a 14-year-old girl and two days later physically assaulted the girl's mother. This occurred when Wade was living with the two victims at Wade's grandparents' house.

Yuba County Deputy District Attorney Morgan Luna said Wade was given an additional five years for his prior offenses. Both victims made impact statements at the sentencing hearing on Monday.

In 2006, Wade was sentenced to 11 years, four months in state prison for assault with a deadly weapon, procuring a victim under 16 for prostitution, and rape.