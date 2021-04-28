Marysville man in serious condition after weekend bar fight

David Wilson, Appeal-Democrat, Marysville, Calif.
Apr. 28—A Marysville man was left in serious condition after a bar fight at Moonshiners Saloon in Olivehurst on Sunday, according to Yuba County Sheriff's Office spokesperson Leslie Williams.

Justin Griffith, 42, of Olivehurst, was arrested on suspicion of battery with serious injury and Kari Malone, 21, of Rio Linda, was arrested on suspicion of being drunk in public. The fight took place around 12:30 a.m. The 42-year-old victim suffered head injuries allegedly obtained in the fight, according to Williams. He was transported to Adventist Health/Rideout and then transferred to a Sacramento area hospital for surgery.

Williams would not release the victim's name on Tuesday. As of late Tuesday, the victim remained hospitalized with a brain bleed and facial fractures. Williams said he is conscious and is expected to survive.

Griffith posted $50,000 bail and has since been released from Yuba County Jail. Williams said the sheriff's office had to respond with multiple units to the bar.

"There is follow-up investigation still underway," Williams said in an email. "It was a very chaotic scene with several drunk and uncooperative individuals and lots of fighting going on."

