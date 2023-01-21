Marysville police arrest suspect in hit-and-run that killed teen and injured another

Marysville police on Thursday arrested a man suspected of driving a vehicle that struck two teens, including a 13-year-old girl who died at a hospital days later.

The hit-and-run incident occurred about 7:15 p.m. on Jan. 14 in the 1900 block of B Street in Marysville. Officers arrived at the scene and found the girl and a 15-year-old boy injured, according to the Marysville Police Department.

Police said the vehicle that struck the teens did not stop and continued heading south on B Street. The teens were taken to a hospital.

On Thursday, the girl died from her injuries. Police said the boy was treated and had since been released from the hospital.

The Police Department said it conducted an extensive investigation into the hit-and-run. Police said investigators found the suspect vehicle about 2:20 p.m. Thursday.

The investigators also identified 23-year-old Justin Preston as the driver of the vehicle that hit the teens, according to the Police Department.

Officers found and arrested Preston in the 6000 block of Viera Lane in Marysville, police announced in a news release Friday afternoon. Preston was booked at the Yuba County Jail.

Preston faces a felony charge of hit-and-run resulting in injury or death. Police said alcohol or drugs were determined to not have been a factor.

The Police Department forwarded its investigation to the Yuba County District Attorney’s Office for review and prosecution.