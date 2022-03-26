Marysville Police to hold DUI checkpoint tonight

Mar. 26—The Marysville Police Department said it will be holding a DUI checkpoint tonight at an undisclosed location within Marysville city limits.

The checkpoint, which will be from 6 p.m. until midnight, will be at a location that is based on a history of DUI crashes and arrests, Adam Barber with the Marysville Police Department said in a statement.

Officers at checkpoints will typically look for signs that drivers are under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs, Barber said.

"The Marysville Police Department is committed to keeping the traveling public safe," the department said. "The safety of our community is and always will be our mission. We are looking for impaired drivers because driving under the influence is dangerous and puts others on the road at risk."

As with prior checkpoints, the Marysville Police Department stressed that impaired driving is not only the result of alcohol use, but also prescription medications or over-the-counter drugs. It also wanted to remind drivers that while medicinal and recreational marijuana are legal, driving under the influence of marijuana is still illegal.

The department said drivers charged with a first-time DUI face an average of $13,500 in fines and penalties, as well as a suspended license.

Funding for the program was provided by the California Highway Patrol Cannabis Tax Grant Fund, the department said.