Marysville Police find ‘rainbow’ fentanyl in Tic Tac container during sting

Marysville Police said they found brightly-colored fentanyl pills, commonly called rainbow fentanyl, inside a Tic Tac container during a crime sting last week.

During Operation Clean Sweep on Friday, police recovered 28 grams of methamphetamine and more than 200 fentanyl pills.

Police provided a picture of some of the fentanyl pills found in a Tic Tac container that had been colored to look like candy.

The sting led to eight arrests, 37 contacts, a citation, three drug referrals, one seized vehicle, and two narcotics seizures.

Such operations by the police department target criminals across the city and focus on notable issues such as trespassing, narcotics use, traffic crimes, shoplifting and other concerns from the community, according to a post on the Marysville Police Department’s Facebook page.