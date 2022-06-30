Marysville police searching for missing man

Marysville police are asking for the public’s help finding a man who has been missing since June 14.

66-year-old Douglas “Andy” Anderson was last seen on the afternoon of June 14 when he left the area of the 1600 block of Second Street in Marysville.

He walks with a cane and was last seen wearing a light brown/tan jacket.

Police say Anderson takes medication that he left behind.

Maryville police and surrounding agencies have had calls of possible sightings, but confirmed each time that the people were not him.

Anyone who sees Anderson is asked to call 911.

More news from KIRO 7

DOWNLOAD OUR FREE NEWS APP