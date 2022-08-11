Marysville rape suspect arrested

Aug. 11—The Marysville Police Department said it arrested a 62-year-old Marysville man Wednesday after allegedly raping a woman by force.

According to police, a female victim called 911 from the 800 block of E Street at about 9:44 a.m. on Wednesday and reported that a man forcibly raped her. That suspect was identified as Richard Harold Hatfield, 62, of Marysville.

Hatfield was located in the area and arrested at about 10:02 a.m., the Marysville Police Department said. He was booked into Yuba County Jail on a charge of rape by means of force, violence, duress, menace, or fear. Police said the investigation is ongoing.

As of early Wednesday evening, Hatfield was listed as still being at the jail with bail set at $100,000.