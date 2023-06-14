A Marysville real estate agent originally accused of fraud last year but who saw multiple felony charges dismissed in February has pleaded guilty to one misdemeanor.

Mike Deising, 50, was originally charged with one count of uttering and publishing and three others of uttering and publishing affecting real property in late 2022 after a St. Clair County sheriff’s investigation alleged he hadn’t disclosed a loan leveraged in seeking another from a bank.

The felonious charges, as well as an additional false pretense charge, were thrown out in St. Clair County District Court — a lack of probable cause cited — prompting four misdemeanor counts of making a false financial statement.

An evidentiary hearing was originally set for Tuesday afternoon in connection to the misdemeanors. However, Deising pleaded guilty to one consolidated misdemeanor count earlier that day.

In a statement through his attorney, Deising said, "I'm happy that this matter was amicably resolved with the prosecutor's office and has concluded. I'd like to reiterate that no one has suffered any financial harm as a result of these transactions, and all parties involved continue to profit."

The sheriff’s department began a joint investigation with Adult Protective Services in the spring of 2022 related to a $350,000 loan reportedly made to Deising by an elderly area resident in September 2020.

Although the felony counts were filed days ahead of an election for Marysville City Council, for which Deising was a candidate last fall, county officials said charges followed a deeper, long-term investigation prompted by their initial inquiry.

The misdemeanor charge related to a financial condition in false statements is punishable by up to a year in prison or a fine of up to $1,000.

Deising is set for sentencing in district court on July 13.

This article originally appeared on Port Huron Times Herald: Marysville realtor pleads to one false statement misdemeanor