A Marysville school teacher accused of sexually assaulting a student will head to trial next week.

Steve Rogers, of Marysville, appeared in court via Zoom Monday for a plea hearing for the two criminal cases he is currently facing. St. Clair County Senior Assistant Prosecuting Attorney Megan Leyva Kelley said the case involving one charge of fourth degree criminal sexual conduct (student) will head to trial on May 24.

Rogers is accused of groping a student in the locker room in May or June of last year.

If convicted, fourth-degree criminal sexual conduct carries a maximum penalty of two years in prison or a $500 fine.

Rogers is also charged with two counts of first-degree criminal sexual conduct, third-degree criminal sexual conduct, distributing sexually explicit material and criminal sexual conduct assault with intent to commit penetration.

Leyva Kelley said the dates for those charges, which will be split into two trials for the two victims, will be determined after the first case is tried.

Rogers is accused of sexually assaulting an adult woman on two occasions in the fall of 2018 and in spring 2019. He is also accused of sexually assaulting a minor victim several times and exposing her to inappropriate sexual conduct.

If convicted, Rogers faces a maximum sentence in this case of life in prison.

Marysville school district attorney Gary Fletcher has said as a tenured teacher, Rogers' employment and pay cannot by law be terminated until after a tenure hearing. The district is honoring the St. Clair County Prosecutor's Office's request to defer its review during all criminal proceedings.

Contact Laura Fitzgerald at (810) 941-7072 or lfitzgeral@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Port Huron Times Herald: Marysville school teacher accused of sex crimes to head to trial next week