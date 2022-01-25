Marysville teacher accused of sex crimes back in court Monday

A Marysville teacher charged with several sex crimes will most likely go to trial after a judge hears several motions in his case.

Steve Rogers, of Marysville, is scheduled for a plea hearing at 1:30 p.m. Monday. He is charged with two counts of first-degree criminal sexual conduct, third-degree criminal sexual conduct, distributing sexually explicit material and criminal sexual conduct assault with intent to commit penetration.

St. Clair County Senior Assistant Prosecuting Attorney Megan Leyva Kelley said Rogers is most likely going to trial in that case and another case in which he is charged with two counts of fourth-degree criminal sexual conduct (student).

St. Clair County Circuit Court Judge Michael West said during a hearing Monday he will hear several motions Jan. 31 that were filed recently in the first case. If those matters can be resolved, Rogers will likely go to trial the next day.

Lisa Kirsch Satawa, Rogers' attorney, recently filed a motion for discovery, a motion to sever the cases and two motions to exclude portions of his interview with police and an interview with a family member.

One motion was filed to exclude portions of Rogers' recorded interrogation with police. Kirsch Satawa alleges police officers made several inadmissible statements, such as hearsay, improper opinion testimony, statements on Rogers' credibility and discussions about Rogers taking a polygraph. The other motions seeks to exclude a recorded interview with a family member of Rogers stating it is not relevant.

The Marysville Police Department did not immediately respond to a request for comment Tuesday morning.

Kirsch Satawa said the incidents involving the two victims in the first case are not related to the second case and why the trials should be severed.

She said she is seeking additional evidence that is protected by HIPPA laws but is likely important to Rogers' defense.

Kirsch Satawa also filed a motion requesting a hearing to question the admissibility of the testimony of the prosecution's expert witness, while Leyva Kelley said she would also request the same to question the admissibility of several opinions from the defense's expert witnesses.

Rogers is accused of sexually assaulting a woman on two occasions in fall 2018 and in spring 2019. He is also accused of assaulting a minor victim several times when she was around the age of 12 and exposed the child to inappropriate sexual material a year or two later.

If convicted, Rogers faces a maximum sentence in this case of life in prison.

The day before his arraignment on Sept. 2 in that case, Marysville Superintendent Shawn Wightman sent a letter to district staff and families stating a teacher was facing charges and was placed on administrative leave for the duration of the criminal process.

West granted a motion Monday to adjourn the trial for the case involving the fourth-degree criminal sexual conduct charges to allow time for the examination hearing transcript to be completed.

Rogers is accused of groping a student in the locker room in May or June of last year.

If convicted, fourth-degree criminal sexual conduct carries a maximum penalty of two years imprisonment or a $500 fine.

Marysville school district attorney Gary Fletcher has said as a tenured teacher, Rogers' employment and pay cannot by law be terminated until after a tenure hearing. The district is honoring the St. Clair County Prosecutor's Office's request to defer its review during all criminal proceedings.

Contact Laura Fitzgerald at (810) 941-7072 or lfitzgeral@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Port Huron Times Herald: Marysville teacher accused of sex crimes back in court Monday