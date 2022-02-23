Marysville teacher accused of sexual assault could face up to three jury trials

A Marysville teacher accused of sexually assaulting three women could face up to three jury trials after a judge approved a motion to split one of his cases into two.

Steve Rogers, of Marysville, appeared in St. Clair County Circuit Court Tuesday.

St. Clair County Circuit Court Judge Michael West granted a motion to split a case involving two victims — one an adult woman and another a minor — into two according to the charges involving each victim.

Rogers is charged with two counts of first-degree criminal sexual conduct and distributing sexually explicit material in relation to the minor victim. He is also charged with third-degree criminal sexual conduct and criminal sexual conduct assault with intent to commit penetration in relation to the adult victim.

West said the manner in which Rogers conducted the alleged acts is different between the two victims, and the two alleged crimes where not part of a single scheme, making the two acts too different to be charged as one case.

Lisa Kirsch Satawa, Rogers' attorney, said it would be prejudicial to Rogers to keep the cases together.

"It would be too easy for the jury to say, oh, this is happened to the (adult victim), this is happening to the (minor victim) when they're completely different," she said.

St. Clair County Senior Assistant Prosecuting Attorney Megan Leyva Kelley said the two alleged crimes are similar enough to be tried as one case.

"It's the same kind of motive or MO that he's using to kind of force himself on the women," Leyva Kelley said.

Severing the cases and holding two trials would be more traumatizing for one of the victims because she would most likely have to testify in and sit through two trials instead of one, Leyva Kelley said.

Kirsch Satawa also introduced a motion to produce evidence involving the minor victim's therapy and school records, arguing the evidence is relevant to Rogers' defense.

Leyva Kelley argued the motion is privileged and the evidence is not relevant to the defense's case.

West said the evidence could be relevant to the case, but that won't be known until it is reviewed. He said the court will review the evidence and release any relevant information to both attorneys.

Rogers allegedly assaulted the adult woman on two occasions in fall 2018 and in spring 2019, according to her testimony.

St. Clair County Assistant Prosecuting Attorney Amy Goodrich said Rogers also allegedly assaulted the minor victim several times when she was around the age of 12. Around the age of 13 or 14, Rogers exposed the minor victim to inappropriate sexual material, according to court testimony.

Rogers also faces two fourth-degree criminal sexual conduct charges (student) in a separate case. He is accused of groping a student in the locker room in May or June of last year.

He is scheduled for a plea hearing at 1:30 p.m. March 21 in all three cases.

The day before his arraignment on Sept. 2 in the first case, Marysville Superintendent Shawn Wightman sent a letter to district staff and families stating a teacher was facing charges and was placed on administrative leave for the duration of the criminal process.

Marysville school district attorney Gary Fletcher has said as a tenured teacher, Rogers' employment and pay cannot by law be terminated until after a tenure hearing. The district is honoring the St. Clair County Prosecutor's Office's request to defer its review during all criminal proceedings.

This article originally appeared on Port Huron Times Herald: Marysville teacher accused of sexual assault could face up to three jury trials