Marysville woman arrested for arson

Mar. 16—The Yuba County Sheriff's Office arrested a Marysville woman on Thursday after she allegedly ran from deputies who were investigating a small fire, according to public information officer Leslie Williams.

Rebecca Trejo, 38, was arrested on suspicion of being under the influence of a controlled substance, resisting arrest, and arson.

The sheriff's office was investigating a small fire that started near the old Peach Tree Mall. There was no damage, but Trejo is suspected of starting the fire, according to Williams.

Trejo was booked into Yuba County Jail and then released with a future court date.