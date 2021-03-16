Marysville woman arrested for arson

Appeal-Democrat, Marysville, Calif.
·1 min read

Mar. 16—The Yuba County Sheriff's Office arrested a Marysville woman on Thursday after she allegedly ran from deputies who were investigating a small fire, according to public information officer Leslie Williams.

Rebecca Trejo, 38, was arrested on suspicion of being under the influence of a controlled substance, resisting arrest, and arson.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.

Sign Up

Log In

Log In

Purchase a Subscription

The sheriff's office was investigating a small fire that started near the old Peach Tree Mall. There was no damage, but Trejo is suspected of starting the fire, according to Williams.

Trejo was booked into Yuba County Jail and then released with a future court date.

Recommended Stories

  • How to calculate your BMI to see if you're eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine

    Body mass index (BMI) is a factor in overall risk of COVID-19 and may qualify you for an early vaccine. Here's how to calculate your BMI at home.

  • Michelle Obama urges friends Harry and Meghan to ‘forgive’ the royals in wake of bullying and racism claims

    Former first lady says she hopes they will find ‘clarity, love and resolve’ after Oprah Winfrey interview

  • Dane who died from blood clot after AstraZeneca shot had `unusual symptoms', agency says

    A 60-year old Danish woman who died of a blood clot after receiving AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine had "highly unusual" symptoms, according to the Danish Medicines Agency. The woman had a low number of blood platelets and clots in small and large vessels, as well as bleeding, it said. A few similar cases were found in Norway and in the European Medicines Agency's (EMA) database of drug side effects, Danish Medicines Agency said.

  • Former No. 1 Andy Murray, returning from surgery, accepts wild card into Miami Open

    Andy Murray, the former world No. 1, was granted a wild card into the 2021 Miami Open, which starts March 22 and runs through April 4 at Hard Rock Stadium.

  • Vatican bars gay union blessing, says God 'can't bless sin'

    The Vatican declared Monday that the Catholic Church won't bless same-sex unions since God “cannot bless sin.” The Vatican’s orthodoxy office, the Congregation for the Doctrine of the Faith, issued a formal response to a question about whether Catholic clergy have the authority to bless gay unions. The answer, contained in a two-page explanation published in seven languages and approved by Pope Francis, was “negative.”

  • Break Out of a Bedroom Rut With Colorful Bedding

    Is colorful bedding the jolt you need?Originally Appeared on Architectural Digest

  • The Netherlands becomes the 7th country to suspend AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine, pending an investigation into blood clots

    The Netherlands will stop using AstraZeneca's COVID-19 for at least two weeks. There is no evidence the shot causes blood clots.

  • Trump claims he could be cancelled ‘like Piers’ if he comments on Meghan interview, but says she’s ‘no good’

    ‘Yeah, she’s no good. I said that and now everybody’s seeing it,’ Mr Trump says

  • What if you had your choice of COVID-19 vaccine? The differences are small but they do exist.

    If you get the choice, which COVID-19 vaccine should you choose? For now, any one you can get. But as the supply expands, there are small differences.

  • Trump's children won't be able to run in 2024 because they'll be stuck in court, predicts his niece Mary

    Ivanka Trump and Donald Trump Jr. have both been tipped within the GOP to run for president in 2024.

  • Family of boy killed at Disney World urges organ donation

    A Nebraska couple whose 2-year-old son died tragically at Walt Disney World nearly five years ago wants more families to consider donating their children's organs if their child is ever facing death. Matt and Melissa Graves created the Lane Thomas Foundation after their son was killed by an alligator in 2016. The Omaha couple said they decided to focus on pediatric organ donation because they wanted to help other families fighting for their children's lives and they wanted to help kids because their son loved other children.

  • Merkel's government at war over AstraZeneca 'disaster' as EU vaccine chaos deepens

    A crisis threatens to engulf Angela Merkel’s government over her decision to suspend use of the AstraZeneca vaccine along with 15 other EU countries, which the Italian medicines regulator admitted was a “political decision”. Sweden and Portugal became the latest EU countries to pause use of the vaccine, despite EU regulators and the World Health Organisation saying the Oxford University jab was safe and vaccinations lagging far behind the UK, US and Israel, after reports of seven deaths from blood clots. There was fury in Berlin after Germany on Monday joined France, Italy and Spain in stopping the roll-out of the vaccine, until the results of a European Medicines Agency (EMA) probe into blood clots caused by the jab on Thursday. Germany’s national disease centre warned that the country is now in a third wave and facing an exponential rise in cases that could see it break previous records by Easter. Mrs Merkel’s closest ally, the Bavarian regional leader Markus Söder, made his feelings clear, telling German television he was ready to take the vaccine “immediately”.

  • FBI facing allegation that its 2018 background check of Brett Kavanaugh was ‘fake’

    A Democratic senator has asked attorney general Merrick Garland to facilitate ‘proper oversight’ into concerns on the investigation Brett Kavanaugh is sworn in during his Senate judiciary committee hearing on 27 September 2018. Photograph: Pool/Getty Images The FBI is facing new scrutiny for its 2018 background check of Brett Kavanaugh, the supreme court justice, after a lawmaker suggested that the investigation may have been “fake”. Sheldon Whitehouse, a Democratic senator and former prosecutor who serves on the judiciary committee, is calling on the newly-confirmed attorney general, Merrick Garland, to help facilitate “proper oversight” by the Senate into questions about how thoroughly the FBI investigated Kavanaugh during his confirmation hearing. The supreme court justice was accused of sexual assault by Christine Blasey Ford and faced several other allegations of misconduct following Ford’s harrowing testimony of an alleged assault when she and Kavanaugh were in high school. Kavanaugh denied the claims. The FBI was called to investigate the allegations during the Senate confirmation process but was later accused by some Democratic senators of conducting an incomplete background check. For example, two key witnesses – Ford and Kavanaugh – were never interviewed as part of the inquiry. Among the concerns listed in Whitehouse’s letter to Garland are allegations that some witnesses who wanted to share their accounts with the FBI could not find anyone at the bureau who would accept their testimony and that it had not assigned any individual to accept or gather evidence. “This was unique behavior in my experience, as the Bureau is usually amenable to information and evidence; but in this matter the shutters were closed, the drawbridge drawn up, and there was no point of entry by which members of the public or Congress could provide information to the FBI,” Whitehouse said. He added that, once the FBI decided to create a “tip line”, senators were not given any information on how or whether new allegations were processed and evaluated. While senators’ brief review of the allegations gathered by the tip line showed a “stack” of information had come in, there was no further explanation on the steps that had been taken to review the information, Whitehouse said. “This ‘tip line’ appears to have operated more like a garbage chute, with everything that came down the chute consigned without review to the figurative dumpster,” he said. He also criticized FBI director Chris Wray, who Joe Biden has elected to remain in place, for not answering questions about the investigation. The FBI did not respond to a request for comment. The DOJ did not respond to a request for comment. While it is unclear whether the FBI would re-open an investigation into Kavanaugh, who is now one of nine justices on the supreme court, the letter could push Garland to force the DOJ to respond to questions about the investigation into Kavanaugh. Whitehouse said he is seeking answers about “how, why, and at whose behest” the FBI conducted a “fake” investigation if standard procedures were violated, including standards for following allegations gathered through FBI “tip lines”.

  • An assistant principal and her 17-year-old daughter have been charged with rigging a high school's homecoming-queen vote

    Despite school officials becoming aware of the fraudulent votes, the assistant principal's daughter was still crowned homecoming queen.

  • Hundreds arrested in Miami as spring breakers ignore COVID protocols

    "If you're coming here because you think anything goes, you're going to have a terrible time. We're going to arrest you," Mayor Dan Gelber said.

  • Jimmy Kimmel Brutally Mocks Trump’s Post-Presidency Body

    ABCIt’s been just about two months since Donald Trump departed the White House for Mar-a-Lago so Jimmy Kimmel decided to check in on how he was doing Monday night.“This is what our former president is up to,” the late-night host said during his monologue, telling his viewers about the recent report concerning Trump’s daughter-in-law Lara, “she of the plumped lips” who has a charity called ‘Big Dog Ranch Rescue’ that “paid almost two million dollars to Mar-a-Lago, which is owned by guess who, over the past seven years.”“That doesn’t sound suspicious at all,” Kimmel added.But what the host really wanted to talk about were the disturbing Twitter posts from Trump “sycophants” that emerged from the charity’s latest event over the weekend.“President Trump is looking better than ever before!!” one Trump supporter tweeted. “He’s getting in shape for 2024 and the liberals are freaking out!!”John Oliver Breaks Down Why Tucker Carlson Is a White SupremacistBrigitte Gabriel, who leads the anti-Muslim group ACT for America, added, “President Trump looks fantastic and stronger than ever!”“OK, listen, I get that you support Donald Trump,” Kimmel said. “But put that picture back up for a second.”“He doesn’t look strong and he definitely doesn’t look fantastic,” he added. “He looks like an old man with his belt pulled up to his nips. He looks like a bowl of mashed potatoes in pants.”For more, listen and subscribe to The Last Laugh podcast.Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Bachelor Matt James Refuses to Hug Racist Rachael Goodbye in Gutting Finale

    Craig Sjodin/ABCGoing into Monday night, all eyes in Bachelor Nation were on Emmanuel Acho. The former NFL linebacker, sports analyst, and Uncomfortable Conversations with a Black Man host stepped in to host the “After the Final Rose” special following Matt James’ Bachelor finale after Chris Harrison temporarily stepped away.For most of this season, ABC and Bachelor producer Warner Bros. have refused to address the racism scandal that’s consumed online conversations about this season. As Acho put it Monday night, “Some of these conversations here tonight might make people a little uncomfortable. They won’t be easy. But my hope is that if we can talk openly and honestly, we can take important steps towards mutual understanding and healing.”Early on this season, Bachelor fans uncovered alarming past behavior from this season’s longtime frontrunner, Rachael Kirkconnell; images showed her “liking” troubling social media posts and wearing offensive costumes. The show did not address the rumors on air—but last month Chris Harrison landed in hot water while defending Rachael’s decision to attend an Old South themed party in 2018 during an Extra TV interview with Rachel Lindsay. Both Rachael and Harrison have apologized, and Harrison is on hiatus from the show; Lindsay, the first Black Bachelorette, has announced that she will step away from the franchise once her contract is over. Matt chose Rachael as his winner on Monday night, as expected. His mother, Patty James, and brother, John James, each had wonderful meetings with both Rachael and runner-up Michelle Young. (Meaning: Patty cried profusely during both, while Matt’s brother remarked on how much this “journey” appears to have changed him.) But Patty, who raised her sons as a single mother, also warned James to remember that love alone cannot sustain a marriage. Matt ultimately decided he couldn’t “get there” with Michelle, and chose to leave the show with Rachael—unengaged but still very much in love.Should ‘The Bachelor’ Fire Chris Harrison? Eight Black Contestants Sound OffIt was only then, two hours in, that the moment fans were really waiting for finally came: Acho opened “After the Final Rose,” vowing to delve into the season’s various controversies and reveal what’s come of Matt and Rachael’s romance.Spoiler-reading fans have known for some time that Matt and Rachael had reportedly split as a result of the photographs of her attending a plantation-themed party in 2018. On “After the Final Rose,” Matt confirmed to Acho that this was the case. “You want to believe that you know your person better than anybody else knows your person,” Matt said. “...You hear things that are heartbreaking and you just pray they’re not true. And then when you find out that they are, it just makes you question everything.” Once Rachael released her apology statement and it sank in that the rumors had been true, Matt said, “I wasn’t okay.” It was in that moment, he said, that he realized “Rachael might not understand what it means to be Black in America.”Being the first Black Bachelor, Matt said, was a lot of pressure—largely because he had to consider how his every move might be interpreted by people for whom “that was the first time having someone like myself in their home.“I think it’s just what we’re conditioned to do as Black men,” Matt said. “Making people comfortable with your blackness and going above and beyond to show that in stature and personality, you’re not as threatening as you come off.”Breaking up with Rachael, Matt said, was “as tough as you can imagine.” But, he added, if in 2018 Rachael didn’t know that attending a plantation-themed party was offensive, “there’s a lot of me you won’t understand. It’s as simple as that.”Throughout his appearance, Matt appeared genuinely pained. His season was never going to fix the franchise’s longstanding race problem, but its outcome has been genuinely shameful nonetheless. At various points, Matt’s eyes filled with tears as Acho, dutifully playing his role as host and, therefore, the man tasked with extracting as much emotion as possible from these cast interviews, prodded him for insight into his emotions. At various points, it became impossible to ignore just how unfair a position the show has placed Matt in: His journey for love has already been tainted by racism, and now he must contend with the emotional fallout on live television for the sake of closure.But that’s not to say that the exercise was pointless: After speaking with Matt, Acho brought in Rachael by herself. If anything could turn this season’s public disgrace into a teachable moment for the show and its conflicted viewer base—too many of whom still defend Rachael—it would be Monday’s conversation between her and Acho.Throughout the sit-down, Acho was pleasant but firm with Rachael—although he did let her off the hook at times. For instance: When he asked Rachael what she was doing to better herself, the contestant conspicuously avoided the question, saying instead that she “could” list off all the resources she’s consulted, but ultimately her actions would be what counted. (Acho did not press Rachael to name even just one resource, or to describe any actions she’s taken in the month since this scandal first erupted.)Rachael said she still loved Matt—but almost as soon as Matt sat down with her and Acho, it became clear that his emotions are still very raw. Multiple times when prodded for even a possibility that he and Rachael might be able to reconcile, Matt seemed to shoot the idea down—the final time by refusing to embrace her goodbye.Matt embraced Rachael when he first came back onstage. She apologized to him for not understanding why he’d been so upset about the photo at first. Matt took a long pause at that point—the first of many, one of which would last for what seemed like an eternity before Acho cut to a commercial break.At first, Matt would only say one thing to Rachael: “It’s heartbreaking and it’s devastating. It’s just... It’s just disappointing.” Acho encouraged Matt to go deeper, at which point he fell into that painfully long silence. Rachael put a hand on his shoulder.After some time, Matt finally told Rachael, “The most disappointing thing for me was having to explain to you why what I saw was problematic, and why I was so upset... When I questioned our relationship, it was in the context of you not fully understanding my blackness, and what it means to be a Black man in America. And what it would mean for our kids.”“This is the last conversation I thought we’d be having,” Matt said. “I didn’t sign up to have this conversation. And I knew that I had to take a step back from you to put in that work that you outlined that you needed to do. And that’s something that you have to do on your own. And that’s why we can’t be in a relationship.”Acho allowed Rachael to make the case to Matt that she is no longer the person that she was in 2018. She said that she joined the show specifically for him—“and that includes every single part of you, and that obviously includes you being a Black man”—and added that “at this point I just don’t see how I can have these same feelings for someone else.”Matt told Rachael that love like what he felt for her doesn’t just disappear, and that he didn’t like seeing her hurt. “But then I ask myself, like, I don’t want to be emotionally responsible for those tears, because it’s like, the work and the reconciliation that needs to be done is one thing I can’t do for you. I know you’re capable of doing it.” ‘The Bachelor’ Should Be Ashamed of What It’s Done to Matt JamesBoth Acho and Matt emphasized that they don’t want Rachael “cancelled.” As Matt put it, “I want them to call you in, and I want you to do this work, because that’s the best thing that can come out of this, and that’s something that she’s got to do on her own.” Before he wrapped the program, Acho asked Rachael to tell Matt whatever she’d like him to hear, should this be the last time they speak. “Since day one,” she said, “all I want is for you to be happy. And I just want what’s best for you, and I am sorry, and I just, I thank God for ever putting you in my life to begin with, and I’ll always be thankful for everything that we shared and the time that we did have together.”Acho then asked Matt if he’d like to hug Rachael goodbye one last time. After one last long pause, Matt simply replied, “I don’t know if it’ll ever not hurt hearing those things.”Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Rare Arctic walrus spotted off the coast of Ireland may have drifted far from home during a nap, one expert said

    Another expert disagreed, positing that the walrus may have ventured there in search of food or a new place to breed.

  • 'The Talk' cohost Elaine Welteroth's complaint about the show's 'racially insensitive and hostile' set kicked off Sharon Osbourne's internal investigation, source says

    A source told Page Six that "The Talk" is in "full self-destruct mode" after Sharon Osbourne and Sheryl Underwood's exchange about racism.

  • Doorbell video captures moment plane crashes into car near Miami, killing two

    Video from a local resident’s porch camera showed the small plane falling from the sky and striking a car as it was driving along the street.