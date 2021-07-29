Marysville woman pleads not guilty to setting fire to apartment

Jul. 28—A Marysville woman allegedly intentionally started a fire in an apartment complex in the 1100 block of Ramirez Street on Tuesday resulting in 18 residents being displaced, according to the Marysville Police Department.

MPD arrested Dejanae Lemae Morris, 19, a resident of the apartment complex, for arson to an inhabited building. MPD and the Marysville Fire Department responded to the fully engulfed structure fire around 11 a.m. Tuesday. First responders evacuated the inhabited complex. No residents were found injured and only a few were treated for smoke inhalation by Bi-County Ambulance personnel.

The fire caused a total loss to one apartment, severe smoke damage to five apartments, and minor damage to the remainder of the complex. The fire damaged the building's structural integrity. Red Cross and Trauma Intervention Program personnel assisted in providing resources and temporary living assistance to those affected, according to MPD.

Marysville Fire Chief Ron Karlen said five units were deemed non-occupiable. He said Wednesday that the fire investigation was ongoing.

The Yuba City Fire Department and Linda Fire Department assisted Marysville Fire in putting out the fire.

On Wednesday, the Yuba County District Attorney's Office filed one count of felony arson of an inhabited structure against Morris. She appeared in Yuba County Superior Court Wednesday afternoon for her arraignment. Morris pleaded not guilty to the charge and Judge Benjamin Wirtschafter kept bail at $250,000 bail. Morris faces up to eight years in prison, according to Wirtschafter.

As of late Wednesday, Morris remained in Yuba County Jail.

Morris is next scheduled to appear in court on Aug. 4. Her preliminary hearing is scheduled for Aug. 6.