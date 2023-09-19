Marysville woman sentenced to prison for running over and killing her husband

A Marysville woman who ran over and killed her husband in September 2020 was sentenced to two years in prison on Friday, according to court documents.

Documents say 63-year-old Diane Thompson and her 64-year-old husband were married for 45 years. They have five daughters and two of them were living with their parents when the crime happened in the 1500 block of 140th Street Northeast.

Thompson’s daughter told deputies her father is a long-term alcoholic who is often verbally abusive to her mother. And that they argue all the time.

She said her father was drunk before her mother ran him over and she heard her parents arguing loudly. At some point, she heard them go outside and keep arguing. She went upstairs and then saw her mother leaving in her car and her father on the ground, not moving. She said she immediately called her family members and 911.

Crews arrived and gave aid, but Thompson’s husband died at the scene.

Documents say that once crews got there, Thompson’s daughter saw her mom come back to the property. She also got a voicemail from her mom that said, “Was that him I ran over cause he laid right under the car?”

At the scene, deputies talked to Thompson who kept asking if her husband was going to be okay. Thompson told deputies she and her husband started arguing and that “he wouldn’t stop arguing” so she went to her car to leave. She said her husband followed her to the car and walked in front of her car. She said he wouldn’t move and then he laid down in front of her car. Deputies asked her if she ran over something and she said she had felt a bump but “didn’t know what it was.”

A witness told deputies he saw Thompson’s car nudge forward, which knocked her husband down, and then saw the car continue to drive over him.

That night, Thompson was arrested. In May, she pleaded guilty to second-degree manslaughter.

As of Friday, Thompson will face two years in prison.