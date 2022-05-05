Maryville man charged with assault after prominent videos show him in Jan. 6 insurrection

A 33-year-old Maryville resident has been charged with assaulting a law enforcement officer during the breach of the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, according to a release from the U.S. Attorney's Office.

Edward Kelley was arrested in Knoxville on Thursday and has been charged with assaulting, resisting or impeding officers, civil disorder, destruction of government property, and related offenses. He was set to make his initial appearance Thursday in the Eastern District of Tennessee, the release stated.

According to court documents, Kelley was among a crowd of rioters illegally gathered at the Capitol building, where a joint session of the U.S. Congress was convened to count the electoral votes from the presidential election.

Kelley, who was wearing a gas mask and green tactical helmet, moved to the scaffolding over the stairs of the West Front of the Capitol building, where he and two other men got into an altercation with a Capitol Police officer, the complaint stated. Kelley then made his way to the outside of the Senate Wing Door, using a piece of wood to crack a window.

The complaint noted Kelley was the fourth rioter to enter the building through the window.

He moved to the still-closed Senate Wing Door and kicked it open, which allowed other rioters to enter, the complaint stated. Kelley left the building approximately 40 minutes after he first broke in, according to the complaint.

According to the complaint, Kelley was identified after a witness told the FBI he drove Kelley to Washington, D.C., on Jan. 5, 2021, after being asked to do so by their pastor. While the pastor is not identified in the complaint, Kelley told the FBI he attended prayer meetings across the street from Knoxville's Planned Parenthood facility.

Kelley admitted to the FBI he attended a rally for Trump on Jan. 6 but denied entering the Capitol. Photos and video from the Capitol on that day, however, were used to place him inside the building, according to the complaint.

Some of the video footage provided evidence that Kelley and two other men threw a U.S. Capitol Police officer to the ground, that Kelley broke a window with a piece of wood and climbed inside the building, and that Kelley kicked open the Senate Wing door, according to the DOJ. Kelley was part of the group that confronted Officer Eugene Goodman as he diverted rioters.

In the 15 months since Jan. 6, 2021, nearly 800 individuals have been arrested in nearly all 50 states for crimes related to the breach of the U.S. Capitol, including more than 250 individuals charged with assaulting or impeding law enforcement.

