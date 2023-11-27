Marz-Evans and Preston appointed to Dairy Market Program Committee

LANSING — Governor Gretchen Whitmer reappointed two area residents to Michigan's Dairy Market Program Committee, Carol Marz-Evans of Litchfield and Brian Preston of Quincy.

Both represent the Michigan Milk Producers Association for terms commencing Jan. 1, 2024, and ending Dec. 31, 2026.

The Michigan Senate must confirm both appointments.

The committee works with the United Dairy Industry of Michigan to promote the sale of dairy products and educate consumers, health professionals, and educators about the dairy industry and the nutritional benefits of Michigan's dairy products.

Preston and his family are third-generation farmers who own Preston Dairy, LLC.

Preston is heavily involved in the Michigan Milk Producers Association as their local and district chair and holds a bachelor of science in agribusiness management from Michigan State University.

Marz-Evans is the manager of Evans Dairy Farm. Before that role, she was the quality assurance manager at Conagra Foods.

Marz-Evans is a Michigan Shorthorn Breeders Association member and Hillsdale County Dairy Promotion Board member. She was named the Outstanding Youth Dairy Cooperator by the Michigan Milk Producers Association.

