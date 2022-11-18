Masayoshi Son Now Owes SoftBank $4.7 Billion on Side Deals

Min Jeong Lee, Pei Yi Mak and Takahiko Hyuga
·3 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Masayoshi Son is now personally on the hook for about $4.7 billion on side deals he set up at SoftBank Group Corp. to boost his compensation, after mounting losses in the company’s tech portfolio wiped out the value of his interest in the second Vision Fund.

Most Read from Bloomberg

Over the years, the Japanese billionaire’s controversial personal stakes in SoftBank’s investments drew fire from investors, who pointed to the mix of personal and company interests as a corporate governance concern. Son -- who holds a more than 30% stake in SoftBank -- has denied there was a conflict of interest and said it was remuneration for his investment expertise, in lieu of investment fees.

The move has backfired, enveloping Son’s personal finances in the downside of the world’s biggest tech investor’s bets. Son was down more than $4 billion on his side deals through the June quarter, Bloomberg News reported earlier.

Son last week said he was stepping away leading earnings calls, to focus on preparing chip designer Arm Ltd. for a public listing -- an event that would give SoftBank fuel to again pursue new investments. SoftBank will bide its time in a tech winter and pay down its debt, he and his lieutenants said.

SoftBank’s Vision Fund arm posted a $7.2 billion quarterly loss last week, driven by the declining value of portfolio companies such as SenseTime Group Inc., DoorDash Inc. and GoTo Group. The company has been selling off assets to raise cash and shore up its balance sheet, posting gains from selling a chunk of its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd.

“We need to go full-on defense,” SoftBank Chief Financial Officer Yoshimitsu Goto said. “SoftBank is pessimistic on the outlook. We do not yet see the light.”

The 65-year-old Son holds 17.25% of a vehicle set up under SoftBank’s Vision Fund 2 for its unlisted holdings, as well as 17.25% of a unit within its Latin America fund, which also invests in startups. He has a 33% stake in SB Northstar, a vehicle set up at the company to trade stocks and derivatives.

Portfolio losses ratcheted up Son’s deficit to about $2.8 billion from his Vision Fund 2 interest, and $252 million at the Latam fund, according to disclosures for the September quarter. His remaining deficit at SB Northstar was 233.6 billion yen ($1.6 billion). The amount Son owes SoftBank from his interests in Vision Fund 2 and the Latam fund rose about $750 million in the last quarter, according to Bloomberg calculations, confirmed by SoftBank.

Son’s interests in Vision Fund 2 and the Latam fund were structured so the billionaire didn’t pay cash up front for his 17.25% stakes. Son is obligated to pay 3% on the “unpaid equity acquisition amount” until repayment, interest that has been wrapped into his liabilities.

There is no deadline for repayment and the value of Son’s positions could improve in the future, and for SB Northstar, Son has already deposited some cash and other assets. The founder would pay his share of any “unfunded repayment obligations” at the end of the fund’s life, which runs 12 years with a two-year extension.

Son has deposited 8.9 million of his own shares as collateral for Vision Fund 2, and another 2.2 million shares as collateral for the Latam fund, the company said in its disclosures. The stock will only be released once the receivables are settled.

Son’s net worth stood at $12.7 billion after Thursday’s close, after adjusting for his deficit from his interests in Vision Fund 2 and Latam fund, according to calculations by Bloomberg Billionaires Index.

(Updates with details on CEO compensation from seventh paragraph)

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • ‘The Reset Has Arrived’ for the Technology Industry, VCs Warn

    (Bloomberg) -- The technology industry is facing a fundamental overhaul with rising geopolitical tensions and dwindling investor appetite for money-losing startups, according to a panel of leading venture capital partners. Most Read from BloombergGOP Retakes US House by Slim Margin in Washington Power ShiftXi Looks Away From Putin Toward West in World Stage ReturnFTX’s New Boss Reveals Chaos Left Behind by Bankman-FriedMusk’s ‘Hardcore’ Ultimatum Sparks Exodus, Leaving Twitter at RiskElizabeth H

  • Can Gold ETFs Rebound Ahead?

    Gold prices have gained recently as the U.S. dollar has fallen.

  • ETF Issuer Innovator Innovates Again With a New, Actively Managed Fund

    Innovator is partnering with Parametric Portfolio Associates to create a portfolio layering equity positions with options to minimize downside risk.

  • Ontario Teachers Writes Off FTX Stake, Citing Possible Fraud

    (Bloomberg) -- Ontario Teachers’ Pension Plan said it will write down its stake in FTX to zero, taking a $95 million loss barely a year after making its first investment in Sam Bankman-Fried’s now-bankrupt cryptocurrency exchange. Most Read from BloombergGOP Retakes US House by Slim Margin in Washington Power ShiftXi Looks Away From Putin Toward West in World Stage ReturnFTX’s New Boss Reveals Chaos Left Behind by Bankman-FriedMusk’s ‘Hardcore’ Ultimatum Sparks Exodus, Leaving Twitter at RiskEli

  • Once Touted Biggest IPO Of All Time, Alibaba's Fintech Affiliate Ant Financial Suffers 63% Profit Decline

    Jack Ma's fintech giant Ant Group Co incurred a steeper profit decline in the three months that ended in June as the fintech giant molded itself to appease Chinese regulators, Bloomberg reported. The Hangzhou-based company contributed CNY2.4 billion ($335 million) to Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE: BABA) earnings. Based on Alibaba's one-third stake in Ant, that translates to an estimated CNY7.3 billion yuan of profit for Ant's June quarter, down 63% from a year earlier. Also Read: Alibaba's

  • ‘Dr Doom’ Nouriel Roubini says after SBF, crypto king CZ is a ‘walking time bomb’ while ripping the industry as ‘totally corrupt’

    The NYU economist famous for predicting the 2008 global financial crisis said he could not believe that the Binance founder has a license to operate in the UAE.

  • Trump Rape Accuser to Sue Him for Battery Under NY Survivors Law, Judge Told

    (Bloomberg) -- The New York author who claims Donald Trump raped her in the 1990s filed a public copy of a battery lawsuit she plans to bring against him next week, adding a new legal threat to the former president days after he announced a third run for the White House.Most Read from BloombergGOP Retakes US House by Slim Margin in Washington Power ShiftXi Looks Away From Putin Toward West in World Stage ReturnFTX’s New Boss Reveals Chaos Left Behind by Bankman-FriedMusk’s ‘Hardcore’ Ultimatum S

  • Crypto’s Most Urgent Question: Where Will FTX’s Aftershock Be Felt?

    (Bloomberg) -- The bankruptcy of Sam Bankman-Fried’s FTX.com put an end to questions about its survival and opened a panoply of new ones, most urgently: how far will the influence of its collapse reach?Most Read from BloombergGOP Retakes US House by Slim Margin in Washington Power ShiftXi Looks Away From Putin Toward West in World Stage ReturnFTX’s New Boss Reveals Chaos Left Behind by Bankman-FriedMusk’s ‘Hardcore’ Ultimatum Sparks Exodus, Leaving Twitter at RiskElizabeth Holmes Says US Is Wron

  • Kohl’s Searches for New CEO, Not a New Plan

    The value retailer pulled its outlook amid a consumer slowdown over the past month and its corner office transition.

  • 'One immediate reason' why Goldman Sachs sees relatively low recession risk

    Most Wall Street economists are still predicting some degree of recession in 2023.

  • Pennsylvania Tesla bursts into flames, photos show unrecognizable metal husk

    A Tesla vehicle burst into flames while driving on a Pennsylvania highway Tuesday morning, requiring firefighters to use 12,000 gallons of water to extinguish it.

  • Nouriel Roubini attacks Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao and says Kevin O’Leary should lose his role at CNBC over ties to FTX

    Roubini said he couldn’t believe Binance has a license to operate in the United Arab Emirates, noting that the company is banned in the U.K. and is under investigation in the U.S. for money laundering. Roubini also criticized celebrity investor Kevin O’Leary, calling him a “paid hack for FTX” who he hoped CNBC would get rid of. O’Leary, who is on the ABC program “Shark Tank” and also has a new show on CNBC called “Money Court,” was both an investor in and a paid spokesman for FTX, the crypto firm that filed for bankruptcy last week after a dramatic collapse.

  • Hasbro Is Seeking a Buyer for Most of EOne, Hire Advisers

    (Bloomberg) -- Hasbro Inc., which has been weighing options for its Entertainment One media division, decided to put most of the business up for sale after a large number of potential buyers came forward, Chief Executive Officer Chris Cocks said.Most Read from BloombergGOP Retakes US House by Slim Margin in Washington Power ShiftXi Looks Away From Putin Toward West in World Stage ReturnFTX’s New Boss Reveals Chaos Left Behind by Bankman-FriedMusk’s ‘Hardcore’ Ultimatum Sparks Exodus, Leaving Twi

  • Buckle Q3 Preview: Can The Earnings Streak Continue?

    Buckle is on an impressive earnings streak, exceeding the Zacks Consensus EPS Estimate in eight consecutive quarters. Just in its latest release, the retailer registered an 8.6% bottom-line beat.

  • Crypto lender Genesis had sought emergency loan of $1 billion - WSJ

    The document viewed by the Journal cites a "liquidity crunch due to certain illiquid assets on its balance sheet" at Genesis. On Wednesday, Genesis Global Capital suspended customer redemptions in its lending business, citing the sudden failure of Sam Bankman-Fried's crypto exchange FTX. "Genesis had been exploring all possible options amidst the liquidity crunch resulting from the FTX news," the company said in an emailed statement to Reuters, adding that it took the decision to suspend redemptions after reviewing a number of options.

  • Elon Musk: Twitter closes offices until next week

    It comes amid reports that large numbers of staff have resigned from the social media platform.

  • Google Paid Activision $360 Million to Not Compete, Epic Says

    (Bloomberg) -- Alphabet Inc.’s Google paid Activision Blizzard Inc. and Riot Games millions of dollars to not launch competing app stores or to prevent developers from making Android apps outside of the Play Store, according to a court filing from Epic Games Inc. Most Read from BloombergGOP Retakes US House by Slim Margin in Washington Power ShiftXi Looks Away From Putin Toward West in World Stage ReturnFTX’s New Boss Reveals Chaos Left Behind by Bankman-FriedMusk’s ‘Hardcore’ Ultimatum Sparks E

  • Billionaire Steve Cohen Goes Big on These 2 “Strong Buy” Stocks

    2022 has undoubtedly been a rough one for investors. Even accounting for the recent gains, all the major indexes are still down for the year and the backdrop of economic uncertainty still hovers menacingly. Such an environment makes it difficult to find the stocks which are primed to charge ahead, but one way to sort the wheat from the chaff is to follow in the footsteps of legendary stock pickers. And few are as well-versed in the investing game as billionaire Steve Cohen. Famous for his high-r

  • Fallen FTX Founder Bankman-Fried Gives Regulators the Middle Finger

    Sam Bankman-Fried fires off a missive about financial regulators on Twitter and discusses them with a reporter.

  • FTX Collapse Slaps the Winklevoss Brothers

    Cryptocurrency brokerages Gemini and Genesis are reassuring people that their operations are still solvent after the massive collapse of exchange FTX. The insolvency of FTX could result in more companies in the industry facing severe liquidity issues, including crypto exchanges and lenders. "We are working with the Genesis team to help customers redeem their funds from the Earn program as quickly as possible," Gemini said in a tweet.