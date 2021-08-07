Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) Looks Interesting, And It's About To Pay A Dividend

Simply Wall St
·3 min read

Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) stock is about to trade ex-dividend in four days. Typically, the ex-dividend date is one business day before the record date which is the date on which a company determines the shareholders eligible to receive a dividend. The ex-dividend date is an important date to be aware of as any purchase of the stock made on or after this date might mean a late settlement that doesn't show on the record date. Thus, you can purchase Masco's shares before the 12th of August in order to receive the dividend, which the company will pay on the 30th of August.

The company's next dividend payment will be US$0.23 per share. Last year, in total, the company distributed US$0.94 to shareholders. Based on the last year's worth of payments, Masco stock has a trailing yield of around 1.6% on the current share price of $60.42. If you buy this business for its dividend, you should have an idea of whether Masco's dividend is reliable and sustainable. We need to see whether the dividend is covered by earnings and if it's growing.

Dividends are typically paid from company earnings. If a company pays more in dividends than it earned in profit, then the dividend could be unsustainable. Masco paid out a comfortable 37% of its profit last year. A useful secondary check can be to evaluate whether Masco generated enough free cash flow to afford its dividend. Luckily it paid out just 22% of its free cash flow last year.

It's positive to see that Masco's dividend is covered by both profits and cash flow, since this is generally a sign that the dividend is sustainable, and a lower payout ratio usually suggests a greater margin of safety before the dividend gets cut.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Companies with consistently growing earnings per share generally make the best dividend stocks, as they usually find it easier to grow dividends per share. Investors love dividends, so if earnings fall and the dividend is reduced, expect a stock to be sold off heavily at the same time. Fortunately for readers, Masco's earnings per share have been growing at 14% a year for the past five years. Earnings per share have been growing rapidly and the company is retaining a majority of its earnings within the business. Fast-growing businesses that are reinvesting heavily are enticing from a dividend perspective, especially since they can often increase the payout ratio later.

Many investors will assess a company's dividend performance by evaluating how much the dividend payments have changed over time. Since the start of our data, 10 years ago, Masco has lifted its dividend by approximately 12% a year on average. Both per-share earnings and dividends have both been growing rapidly in recent times, which is great to see.

To Sum It Up

From a dividend perspective, should investors buy or avoid Masco? We love that Masco is growing earnings per share while simultaneously paying out a low percentage of both its earnings and cash flow. These characteristics suggest the company is reinvesting in growing its business, while the conservative payout ratio also implies a reduced risk of the dividend being cut in the future. There's a lot to like about Masco, and we would prioritise taking a closer look at it.

While it's tempting to invest in Masco for the dividends alone, you should always be mindful of the risks involved. Every company has risks, and we've spotted 3 warning signs for Masco you should know about.

