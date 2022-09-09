Mascotte police: Man tried to lure 2 children into vehicle that had ‘extremely dark’ tinted windows

Mascotte police are asking for the public’s help in locating a man who allegedly tried to lure two children into a vehicle.

It happened just after 7:30 a.m. Thursday in the area of Ridgemoor Drive and American Legion Road in Mascotte. The suspect, described as an older Hispanic man with balding or short hair with stubble, tried to lure a 10-year-old and 8-year-old into his vehicle.

The man spoke Spanish to the children and asked them to come into his vehicle, according to police. When the children refused, the man circled around in his vehicle and told the children to get in his vehicle, police said.

The children ran to their homes and the vehicle left in an unknown direction, according to police.

Police eventually found a video of the possible suspect vehicle driving on Ridgemoor Drive away from the incident location at 7:27 a.m.

The suspect vehicle is described as a 2021 Toyota Corolla with “extremely dark” tinted windows. Its tag was not visible.

Anyone with information should contact the Mascotte Police Department at 352-429-3393 or Crimeline at 800-423-TIPS (8477).

