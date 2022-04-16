Mascoutah driver struck pedestrian after road rage incident, Fairview Heights police say

A 43-year-old Mascoutah man struck a pedestrian with his vehicle Thursday in the parking lot of a Fairview Heights restaurant following a road range incident, according to police.

Danny Brackey II allegedly followed a 54-year-old East Alton man from O’Fallon to North Illinois Street in Fairview Heights. Around 1:30 p.m. in the TGI Friday’s parking lot, Brackey drove his vehicle into Robert Kurdziel, leaving him badly injured, police said. Kurdziel was hospitalized in stable condition as of Saturday afternoon.

Brackey fled but later called police and told them his location.

Eyewitnesses said Kurdziel, who was with his wife, drove from O’Fallon to Lotawata Creek. He saw Brackey had followed him but pulled into the T.G.I. Friday’s parking lot across the street.

Kurdziel told his wife to go into Lotawata Creek to get a table, and then he walked over to Brackey to talk to him about “what had occurred in O’Fallon,” police said in a news release Saturday.

The exchange turned heated and Kurdziel began walking away. That’s when Brackey allegedly struck the other man with his vehicle.

Brackey remained in St. Clair County Jail as of Saturday afternoon. He was charged with aggravated battery, great bodily harm, a Class 3 Felony. Class 3 felonies are punishable from five to 10 years in prison or a fine up to $25,000. Brackey’s bond was set at $75,000.

Fairview Heights Police said motorists should not engage others who drive aggressively. They said drivers should call police instead of confronting an angry motorist, or drive to a local police station or to an officer out on patrol.