This Maserati 450S Is a Tribute to a Father Lost

Three years ago, when well-known Maserati collector and racer Peter Martin died, his son, Hollywood set designer Paul Martin, came to be the caretaker of one of his prized possessions: a steering wheel given to him by Juan Manuel Fangio that had been in a 1957 Maserati 250F Formula 1 car.

Paul Martin says he thought, “What am I going to do with this?” That’s when he came up with the idea to build a car to honor his father. It would be a tribute car in more ways than one.



Martin was going to work off prized materials. Back in the early Seventies, Peter Martin had sent six trucks from England to Italy to rescue a massive trove of Maserati materials that were headed for the garbage bin. Among that cache, Paul Martin found original blueprints for the Maserati 450S, a 1957 race car of which nine were built. It’s the model he decided to create anew.

“I found this incredible group of guys in Buenos Aires,” Martin recalls. “I sent them the Fangio steering wheel, and all through COVID, over 18 months, we built two Maseratis. I didn’t speak Spanish, and they spoke no English, so we did it all over WhatsApp using Google Translate.”

With the original blueprints, and some 9000 photos for reference, the team built an exact recreation of the tubular chassis and a hand-rolled aluminum body. Martin found a Maserati four-cam 4.9-liter V-8, a little bigger than the original 4.5-liter, from a 1968 Ghibli. He used period-correct drum brakes all around. What Martin did not accomplish himself (i.e., doing the work with his own hands), he made up for in authenticity.

Now the cars are in America. You’ll find Martin driving the one with his father’s Fangio steering wheel, seen below.

