Maserati aims at driving margins higher before any spin-off talk

Maserati, the luxury brand of Stellantis, presents its new MC20 Cielo Spider model
Giulio Piovaccari
·3 min read

By Giulio Piovaccari

MILAN (Reuters) - Maserati aims to increase its margin on operating profit to 15% in the next 12 months and sees a longer term target of 20% by the end of this decade, according to the CEO of the Stellantis luxury brand.

The margin stood at 8.7% last year, though topped 10% in the second half.

Davide Grasso, who took charge of Maserati in 2019, said that once that target was met, parent company Stellantis could start evaluating in earnest a spin-off of the 109-year old automaker.

Stellantis CFO Richard Palmer in November said Maserati could be a stand-alone business in the future, but that was not going to happen any time soon.

Maserati, a separate and autonomous unit within Stellantis, posted a 201 million euro ($214 million) adjusted operating profit last year after returning to the black in 2021.

Grasso said a focus on quality, giving the brand strong pricing power, would help Maserati to further boost its profitability.

Its first intermediate margin target of 15% is to be met "more or less by the end of first quarter of 2024".

"But we have 20% as our polar star," he said, adding he aimed to book margin improvements every year, so ideally reaching the 20% target by 2029-2030 "if we do the right things".

He said that goal could be hit "even earlier possibly".

NO DISCOUNT

Porsche has also set a long-term operating margin goal of 20%. For Ferrari, the margin already runs well above the 20% threshold.

Grasso said that the number of Maserati models -- currently based on Levante and Grecale SUVs, the MC20 sportscar, GranTurismo grand tourer (GT) and Quattroporte luxury sedan -- does not need to be expended.

Maserati has a margin-based and not a volume-based strategy, he added. "We'll never trim our prices to reach certain volumes targets. Discount is not a word in our vocabulary."

Maserati sold 25,900 cars last year. The starting prices for the Levante and Grecale SUVs are around 97,000 euros and 76,000 euros.

Asked whether reaching the margin goals would mark the right moment for parent group Stellantis to assess a spin-off, Grasso said: "Let's meet the 20% target, then we'll think about it".

Maserati is now launching its new GranTurismo grand tourer in combustion engine and fully-electric (BEV) versions, with an entry price of around 182,000 euros.

It has promised a BEV version would be available for all models in its range by 2025 and that it would become an electric-only brand by 2030.

"Maybe earlier," Grasso said.

The automaker this year will also issue a BEV version of the Grecale SUV it launched in 2022.

Next year the brand will launch a limited-series, 700-horse power, track-only hypercar, internally dubbed Project24. Based on the MC20, it will cost 1 million euros and only 62 will be produced.

"It's sold out already," Grasso said.

($1 = 0.9410 euros)

(Reporting by Giulio Piovaccari; editing by Keith Weir)

Recommended Stories

  • SVB and First Republic's problems aren't going away. Here's why.

    About 190 banks could fail if even half of their uninsured depositors withdraw their money, a new study finds.

  • 1 Growth Stock Down 34% to Buy Right Now

    Investors should appreciate this company's ability to rapidly increase revenue in a difficult macro environment.

  • IMF Wants ‘Swift’ Sri Lanka Debt Talks After $3 Billion Loan

    (Bloomberg) -- The International Monetary Fund approved a $3 billion loan program for Sri Lanka to bolster its economy and urged for swift progress in talks on debt structuring between the bankrupt nation and its creditors. Most Read from BloombergUBS to Buy Credit Suisse in $3.3 Billion Deal to End CrisisMorgan Stanley Strategist Says Bank Stress Signals Bear Market EndCredit Suisse’s Fate Was Sealed by Regulators Days Before UBS DealThe One Big Winner and Many Losers of UBS’s Credit Suisse Res

  • Ford Is Changing How It Reports Its Finances. Tesla Is In Its Sights.

    Ford unveils its new financial reporting segmentation on Thursday morning. It's a rare look into the economics of a traditional auto maker's EV business.

  • Marketmind: Signs of confidence re-emerge after bank storm

    Market gyrations are common but the scale of recent moves across asset classes due to a slew of bank takeovers has shocked even the most experienced traders and investors. While UBS shares were hammered in early trading on Monday after its shotgun marriage with troubled Credit Suisse following an intervention by Swiss authorities, the bank's shares pared most of the losses towards the close. The biggest pain seems to have been inflicted on holders of Credit Suisse's risky debt, leading lawyers from Switzerland, the U.S. and Britain to talk to many Additional Tier 1 (AT1) bond holders about possible legal action, a law firm said.

  • Washington announces $350 million aid package for Ukraine

    The United States has prepared a new $350 million military aid package for Ukraine, focused largely on additional munitions for previously supplied weapon systems, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken announced on March 20.

  • IMF to assess Sri Lankan governance as part of $3B bailout

    The International Monetary Fund said Tuesday it is assessing Sri Lanka’s governance in the first case of an Asian country facing scrutiny for corruption as part of a bailout program. The IMF executive board approved a nearly $3 billion bailout plan for the bankrupt nation Monday and about $333 million was to be disbursed immediately to help alleviate the country's humanitarian crisis. Sri Lanka suspended repayment of its debt last year as it ran short of foreign currency needed to pay for imports of fuel and other essentials.

  • Vanguard Plans to Shutter Business in China, Exit Ant JV

    (Bloomberg) -- Vanguard Group Inc., the US asset management giant, has decided to shutter its remaining business in China after a retreat two years ago, according to people familiar with the matter, abandoning a 27 trillion yuan ($3.9 trillion) fund market that global competitors are embracing.Most Read from BloombergUBS to Buy Credit Suisse in $3.3 Billion Deal to End CrisisMorgan Stanley Strategist Says Bank Stress Signals Bear Market EndCredit Suisse’s Fate Was Sealed by Regulators Days Befor

  • On this day: Bob Cousy goes for 50, Vitaly Potapenko, Norman Cook born

    The Celtics saw legendary guard Bob Cousy go for 50 points in the team's first-ever series-clincher in a 4-OT thriller on this date in 1953.

  • Ben & Jerry’s Founder Is ‘Top Donor’ of Group Campaigning Against U.S. Military Support for Ukraine

    Photo Illustration by Luis G. Rendon/The Daily Beast/Pixabay/ReutersA group funded by Ben & Jerry’s founder Ben Cohen is running a media campaign against U.S. military support for Ukraine.The organization—Eisenhower Media Network (EMN)—has been reaching out to reporters to push claims that the U.S. is spending too much money trying to help Ukraine fight off Vladimir Putin’s invasion.EMN is a project run by the People’s Power Initiative, a group that counts Cohen as its president and a major back

  • Daily Crunch: Amazon CEO says laying off 9,000 more workers 'is best for the company long-term'

    A surprising turn of events: Paul has the latest on Amazon, which confirmed another round of layoffs, this time impacting 9,000 people in AWS (see below), Twitch (see Big Tech) and other units. This comes just a couple months after Amazon revealed 18,000 layoffs. The AWS part had some colleagues scratching their heads, with Paul writing, “[C]ompanies are looking to cut costs due to the economic downturn, which translates into fewer dollars spent on things like cloud computing — even though AWS remains a hugely profitable entity for Amazon.”

  • This Is Exactly What Will Happen If Donald Trump Gets Arrested

    At some point this week, Donald Trump could find himself indicted on charges stemming from allegedly using campaign finances to keep adult star Stormy Daniels silent about their 2006 affair. If that does happen, some typical steps will happen, and there will be likely be massive security to stave off potential protests. Like anyone charged […]

  • Biggest Fear for Trillion-Dollar Funds Is Missing Next Rally

    (Bloomberg) -- Some of the world’s biggest investors are looking beyond interest-rate hikes, bank failures and the threat of recession to one of the greatest fears of all money managers — missing out on the next big rally.Most Read from BloombergUBS to Buy Credit Suisse in $3.3 Billion Deal to End CrisisMorgan Stanley Strategist Says Bank Stress Signals Bear Market EndCredit Suisse’s Fate Was Sealed by Regulators Days Before UBS DealThe One Big Winner and Many Losers of UBS’s Credit Suisse Rescu

  • C8 Z06 Corvette Sells For $227,000

    That’s kinda pricey…

  • States say Hyundai and Kia have failed to stop car thefts

    TikTok videos are contributing to a surge in thefts of vehicles made by the automakers, state legal officials say.

  • Amanda Bynes Called 9-1-1 On Herself After Roaming LA Streets Naked!

    Amanda Bynes is sadly looking worse for wear these days. The former Nickelodeon star was found wandering the streets of Los Angeles on Sunday, March 19th completely naked. The retired actress called 9-1-1 on herself after flagging down a passerby in a car. Amanda Bynes Seen Walking Near Downtown LA NUDE! According to reports, she […]

  • Tucker Carlson Laughed Out Of The Room With Eyebrow-Raising New Trump Defense

    "This is what's known as telling on yourself," one Twitter user commented.

  • Jamie Otis shares important reminder that body hair is 'normal'

    "I almost didn't go swimming with my kiddos because I didn't have time to shave. But I put the suit on and got in with them anyway."

  • Creature of island mythology is real — and a new species, researchers in France say

    Scientists began to take the creature seriously after one was accidentally captured.

  • Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds' house color is a hit with landscapers and real estate experts – here's why

    The couple's New York home offers a lesson in curb appeal – beginning with this versatile (and eternally stylish) neutral