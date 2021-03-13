The Maserati Bora turns 50. It was 'the thinking man's exotic'

Ben Hsu
·3 min read


See Full Image Gallery >>

The Maserati Bora made its debut at the Geneva Motor Show in March 1971, meaning the V8-powered supercar from Modena has just turned 50 years old. It arrived at a time when the Italian sports car manufacturers were undergoing a paradigm shift to the mid-engined layout that defines the modern supercar.

The Bora (not to be confused with the VW sedan we knew as the fourth-generation Jetta) was named after a winter wind that blows from the Alps to the Adriatic Sea. Though it holds the distinction of being the first Maserati to employ the mid-engine configuration, it was a bit of a latecomer, following on the heels of Lamborghini's 1966 Miura, De Tomaso's 1964 Vallelunga and Ferrari's 1967 Dino 206 GT.

However, it was a dramatic departure from the curvaceous designs of the 1960s. Skinned in an avant-garde wedge penned by legendary designer Giorgetto Giugiaro of Italdesign, the Bora was like a concept car come to life. Its most distinguishing characteristic, the unpainted A-pillars and roof, were polished stainless steel, a preview of Giugiaro's DeLorean that would not arrive for another decade. Any resemblance to De Tomaso's Mangusta was probably a coincidence (or the fact that it too was a Giugiaro design).

The Bora's massive rear glass area showed off its aluminum twin-cam V8, nestled in a racecar-like steel-tube subframe. Motors came as either a high-revving 4.7-liter unit good for 310 horsepower and 325 pound-feet, or a torquier 4.9-liter producing 320 hp and 355 lb-ft. Delivered through a smooth-shifting ZF five-speed, it carried the car from 0-60 in a reported 6.6 seconds, and onward to a top speed of 174 mph.

The Bora modernized Maserati, offering a four-wheel independent suspension for the first time behind the Trident badge. The Bora was considered more liveable than a Countach, thanks to features like double-paned glass between the cabin and engine compartment, a carpeted engine cover, and adjustable pedal box.

Though overshadowed by its contemporaries from Maranello and Sant'Agata Bolognese, the Bora was considered the thinking man's exotic. As evidence of its decidedly un-basic following it was even cited in 1984's The Adventures of Buckaroo Banzai Across the 8th Dimension, describing the evil Dr. Emilio Lizardo's escape from imprisonment: "Last night he kills a guard, breaks out of Trenton Home for the Criminally Insane. Ten minutes later, he cops a Maserati Bora. Totaled it a block away."

It may not have the instant recognizability as some of the other mid-engine Italians, but it's more affordable (under $150,000) and slightly easier to cope with on a daily basis. It's still a head turner today, and with only 564 built — 289 with the 4.7 and 275 with the 4.9 — it's a virtual certainty that it'll be the only one at any given exotic car meet. Happy birthday, Bora.

You Might Also Like

Recommended Stories

  • Hennessey Cranks Up McLaren 765LT Power

    This is almost unbelievable…

  • Low Mileage 1975 Pontiac Bonneville Is In Excellent Condition

    The Bonneville name stood for the best that Pontiac had to offer but lost that title in the early 1970s. 1975 is the year the Bonneville returned to greatness.

  • GameStop's Stock Price Is Still 'Very Detached From Fundamentals'

    Shares of GameStop Corp. (NYSE: GME) remain "very detached from fundamentals" and the latest data from NPD isn't offering any support for the stock. The GameStop Analyst: Curtis Nagle maintains an Underperform rating on GameStop's stock with a $10 price target. The GameStop Thesis: Data from NPD shows that the total number of physical game units sold for new PlayStation and Xbox consoles are "very underwhelming," Nagle wrote in a note. In fact, for every PS5 and Xbox Series X/S console sold since their launch, only 0.64 physical games were sold in February. While part of the underperformance could be attributed to the lack of any new major game release in February, Nagle said part of the poor physical game sales could be attributed to rising digital penetration. Video game maker Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ: EA) acknowledged this reality in its conference call when it said digital accounted for 62% of sales. Related Link: Rod Alzmann Breaks Down The 'Chewy-fication' Of GameStop Meanwhile, GameStop's surge is in part attributed to rising expectations for GameStop to adopt a digital business model led by Ryan Cohen. How GameStop can find relevance in the online video game market is somewhat unclear. "While Cohen no doubt brings much-needed expertise to GMEs go-forward strategy, we still do not see how it addresses the issue of GME's software businesses migrating to online networks where GME plays an extremely limited role as an intermediary," the analyst wrote. GME Price Action: Shares of GameStop were trading higher by nearly 10% at $280.73. Photo via BentleyMall on Wikipedia. Latest Ratings for GME DateFirmActionFromTo Jan 2021B of A SecuritiesMaintainsUnderperform Jan 2021Telsey Advisory GroupDowngradesOutperformUnderperform Oct 2020JefferiesDowngradesBuyHold View More Analyst Ratings for GME View the Latest Analyst Ratings See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaDenny's Stock Gets Upgrade As More Restaurants Reopen3 DocuSign Stock Analysts On Q4 Results: Should Investors Buy The Dip?© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • Vicari Is Offering Enthusiasts The Chance To Own One Of The Corvettes That Changed It All

    Don’t miss your chance to own one of the cars that set the tone for many Corvette generations to come.

  • Thieves Almost Kill Dealership Employee For BMW M4

    Things are escalating quickly…

  • An Ultra-Rare Street-Legal 1966 Ford GT40 MK1 Just Went up for Sale

    A version of one of history's most famous race cars that can be driven around town.

  • Lease Three Classic Porsches for Just $20,000 per Month

    Your Porsche collector starter pack for the next Cars and Coffee.

  • 1969 Pontiac Firebird Trans Stolen From Trailer In L.A. Tow Yard

    Police are asking for your help.

  • Liensberger wins Are slalom, Shiffrin left chasing record

    Austria's newly-crowned world champion Katharina Liensberger won the second World Cup slalom in Are on Saturday after Mikaela Shiffrin made a costly error in her bid for a record-equalling discipline victory.

  • The Ferrari Monza SP1 Is the World’s Most Beautiful Car, According to Science

    The Golden Ratio determined that four Prancing Horses were among the world's 10 most attractive sports cars.

  • Boat of the Week: The World’s Largest Sailing Ketch Doubles as a Luxury Home on the Water

    The 283-foot vessel just happened to set a record for its size. The owner was more interested in seeing the world from a bespoke lap of luxury.

  • Halle Berry's See-Through Crochet Dress Is Here to Herald Warm Weather

    Serious Jane Birkin vibes.

  • Knit Bras Are All I Want to Wear Ever Again

    The perfect garment does not exi—From Town & Country

  • Joseph Benavidez torn after UFC 259 loss: ‘I’m not who maybe I used to be’

    At this stage of his career, Joseph Benavidez is facing a hard realization after his third straight loss.

  • Yankees takeaways from Friday's 4-2 win over the Tigers, including another scoreless outing from Jameson Taillon

    Jameson Taillon has not allowed a run in 5.2 innings this spring - he tossed 2.2 shutout innings in the Yankees' 4-2 win over the Tigers on Friday.

  • Ezra Dyer Gets a Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid and Becomes a Minivan Man

    I avoided the stigma of sliding doors for a decade. Now I'm righting my wrongs as a proud minivan owner and influencer.

  • Tesla says its "Full Self-Driving" software doesn't actually mean cars are autonomous

    Tesla recently told California regulators that the "Full Self-Driving" beta software it's testing with select customers doesn't make them autonomous — nor will it any time soon.Why it matters: The company is charging $10,000 extra for the not-really-self-driving, might-arrive-someday addition to its standard Autopilot adaptive cruise-control and lane-keeping feature.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeMeanwhile, CEO Elon Musk is selling investors on the notion that its full self-driving tech will enable Teslas to become money-generating robotaxis.Our thought bubble: Tesla has one message for customers and investors, and another one for legal authorities.Catch up quick: Legal transparency website PlainSite this week released a year's worth of correspondence between Tesla lawyers and the California Department of Motor Vehicles, which regulates autonomous vehicles.The agency had been pressing Tesla for details about the technology's evolving capability since late 2019 while reminding the company that it does not have a permit to deploy autonomous vehicles in California.Details... In one November 2020 letter, Tesla emphasized that its FSD beta software had limited functionality.The software is "not capable of recognizing or responding" to "static objects and road debris, emergency vehicles, construction zones, large uncontrolled intersections with multiple incoming ways, occlusions, adverse weather, complicated or adversarial vehicles in the driving path, and unmapped roads."In a December follow-up, Tesla reiterated that its FSD capability, including a City Streets pilot feature, did not make the vehicles autonomous.Even when fully released to all customers, the FSD system "will continue to be an SAE Level 2, advanced driver-assistance feature."Reality check: Tesla's "full self-driving" system isn't designed to drive itself, and an attentive human driver must always be in control.What they're saying: The DMV told Forbes it continues to gather information on the rollout of Tesla's software but would not comment on whether the agency thinks the company's "full self-driving" terminology is misleading for customers.Consumer groups and safety advocates have repeatedly hit Tesla for overselling the capabilities of its Autopilot feature, including the "full self-driving" option.The bottom line: Musk's already-missed goal to have a million Tesla robotaxis on the road by 2020 seems less likely than ever.More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • Dodge Charger Busted For Doing 155 MPH In Detroit

    That’ll show ‘em…

  • Should You Buy Cresco Labs in March?

    The past 12 months have been an amazing ride for Cresco Labs (OTC: CRLBF). At its current price, I think Cresco Labs is worth picking up. Cresco reported $153.3 million in revenue, up 63% sequentially and 323% year over year.

  • 1969 Chevelle Is An Ultra Rare Barn Find

    This is easily one of the rarest muscle car barn finds.