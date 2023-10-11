Maserati with dog inside stolen downtown

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Maserati automobile with a dog inside was stolen from Front Street downtown Tuesday night, police said.

Police responded to the 400 block of Front around 7 p.m. The black 2023 Maserati with suspects inside was last seen driving north on Claybrook toward Jackson.

No arrests have been made and there was no description of the suspects.

Police did not have information on the condition of the dog.

