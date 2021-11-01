Maserati driver charged in crash that killed Ferrari driver, hurling him into Miami waterway

A Miami-Dade woman surrendered Monday to face allegations she was drunk when she plowed her Maserati into a driver whose Ferrari had broken down on the 163rd Street Bridge, hurling him into the Intracoastal Waterway last month.

Irina Shadrina, 33, is being charged with DUI manslaughter and vehicular homicide for the Oct. 15 death of Lionel Marquez, 61, of Coral Gables. She surrendered to Miami-Dade police on Monday, and was booked into the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center just before 5 p.m.

Last month, Marquez’s black Ferrari SF90 had broken down on the Sunny Isles Beach bridge near Collins Avenue. Police said Marquez got out of the car when Shadrina, in a 2019 Maserati Levante, plowed into him, catapulting him into the water. Police said the Maserati struck the driver’s-side door of the Ferrari SF90, a rare hybrid plug-in electric car that sells for over $500,000.

Rescue crews searched the entire night, and his body was found in the water early the next morning.

Shadrina’s Maserati stopped about 450 feet from the Ferrari. She stayed on scene, according to an arrest report, and a Sunny Isles officer noticed “her eyes were watery and red” and she smelled like alcohol, according to an arrest report.

She was not charged immediately as a blood sample was taken and sent for testing. Her blood-alcohol content level was measured at .240, authorities said, which is triple the legal limit. Shardina was charged for her “decision to drive her vehicle while being so heavily intoxicated,” the arrest report said.

Shadrina is a manager and event planner at Lique Miami, a nearby waterfront Mediterranean restaurant and night spot. One of her defense lawyers, David Kubiliun, declined to comment on Monday night.