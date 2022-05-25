Maserati launches MC20 Cielo amid focus on quality not quantity

·2 min read

MODENA, Italy (Reuters) - Maserati's turnaround plan aims to liberate the Stellantis luxury brand from being a "slave to volumes" which has weighed on quality, its CEO Davide Grasso said on Wednesday, unveiling a convertible version of its MC20 sportscar.

Maserati, which returned to operating profit last year, delivered 24,200 cars in 2021, up 7.3% from 2020. That still leaves it far from 2017's peak, when it sold 51,500 cars.

"That was a success in terms of numbers, not necessarily for customers," Grasso said, adding defect rates at Maserati were at that time higher than the average in luxury and premium markets.

"You enter a vicious circle of unsold cars and bigger and bigger discounts," he said. "We were not good enough with quality, new powertrains, infotainment".

Grasso said Maserati's performance would keep improving this year and in 2023 in terms of market share, products, revenues and margins.

The brand has recently unveiled its new Grecale SUV, which will be available in a full-electric (BEV) version in 2023. Next year Maserati will also introduce new versions of its Gran Turismo and Gran Cabrio models, and plans to make all its range electrified by 2025.

Chief Commercial Officer Bernard Loire said sales could potentially top 30,000 units this year though it was not a target.

"It's a projection based on our current performance," he said.

Loire said China, Maserati's second largest market after the United States, was being hit by an ongoing lockdown, but feedback from initial orders for Grecale were very positive.

"We see a much better second half," he added.

He said Grecale would allow Maserati to compete in a segment, worth around 40% of the luxury market, where the brand has not been present so far.

With deliveries expected to start in the first quarter of 2023, the new retractable hardtop MC20 Cielo - 'Sky' in Italian - will contribute to Maserati's sales only in 2023.

Fitted with a six-cylinder, three litre, 630 horse power engine, for a top speed of over 320 km per hour, it will cost 260,000 euros ($277,000), 30,000 euros more than its coupe sister MC20. That's higher than entry level models of Ferrari and Aston Martin.

Combined capacity for MC20 and MC20 Cielo, both produced in Modena, northern Italy, amount to about 1,400 units a year, with flexibility to adapt output between the two models.

Their BEV versions are expected by 2025.($1 = 0.9381 euros)

(Reporting by Giulio Piovaccari; Editing by Keith Weir)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Countries Are Redeveloping Farms That Could Be Cutting Carbon

    (Bloomberg) -- Countries are redeveloping abandoned croplands at a rate that is jeopardizing the land’s contributions to reducing CO₂, according to a report published today in the journal Science Advances. The new study, drawn from analysis of satellite imagery dating back to the 1980s, should help policymakers better evaluate how their land-use practices help or inhibit efforts to reduce atmospheric carbon dioxide concentrations and restore ecosystems. Most Read from BloombergBiden Demands US ‘

  • 2023 Maserati MC20 Cielo Is a Drop-Dead-Gorgeous 621-HP Droptop

    The convertible's stunning looks and electrochromic folding glass roof make the claimed 143-pound weight penalty over the coupe seem worth it.

  • 2023 Maserati MC20 Cielo offers unlimited headroom and 621 hp

    Maserati introduced the convertible version of the MC20. Called Cielo, it features a power-folding glass roof panel that opens or closes in 12 seconds.

  • 2022 Rivian R1T Electric Pickup Truck Wows Us as It Lives Up to the Hype

    We finally got to drive this powerful new truck, and it proved to be ultra-quick, ultra-capable, and brimming with innovative featuresBy Mike MonticelloThe Rivian R1T is the most cutting-edge pic...

  • CBO sees sharp reduction in FY 2022 deficit, but slowing economy to boost debt

    The U.S. budget deficit for fiscal 2022 will shrink to $1.036 trillion from $2.775 trillion in fiscal 2021 as a strong economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic produces a surge of tax receipts, the Congressional Budget Office said on Wednesday. The CBO said in new economic and baseline budget forecasts based on current tax and spending laws that its fiscal 2022 deficit forecast is now $118 billion less than an estimate made last July. The non-partisan fiscal referee agency also issued new economic forecasts, showing U.S. real GDP growth at a solid 3.1% for calendar 2022, driven by strong consumer spending, down from a sharp 5.5% rebound in 2021.

  • CBO Sees Budget Deficit Shrinking in 2022 as Pandemic Costs Wane

    (Bloomberg) -- The US federal budget deficit will shrink dramatically this year -- to an estimated $1 trillion -- due to a surge in tax revenue and the expiration of pandemic-related aid programs, the Congressional Budget Office said. Most Read from BloombergBiden Demands US ‘Stand Up’ to Gun Makers After Texas AttackPlot to Kill George W. Bush in Revenge for Iraq War Was Foiled, FBI SaysTexas Shooter Kills 18 Elementary School Children, One TeacherWhy So Few Big Rats Have Fled Putin’s ShipThe s

  • US Seeks Second Set of Dispute-End Talks on Canada Dairy Quotas

    (Bloomberg) -- The US is requesting dispute-settlement consultations for a second time over Canada’s dairy quotas, alleging that they’re undermining access that the nation agreed to provide American producers.Most Read from BloombergBiden Demands US ‘Stand Up’ to Gun Makers After Texas AttackPlot to Kill George W. Bush in Revenge for Iraq War Was Foiled, FBI SaysTexas Shooter Kills 18 Elementary School Children, One TeacherWhy So Few Big Rats Have Fled Putin’s ShipThe Biden administration is cha

  • TerraUSD developers vote to create new blockchain without failed stablecoin

    Developers behind failed stablecoin TerraUSD have voted to abandon the token in favor of creating a new blockchain and digital asset weeks after the cryptocurrency collapsed, according to a tweet from the Terra blockchain protocol. Both tokens have lost nearly all of their value since TerraUSD, known as UST, slipped below its 1:1 peg to the dollar earlier this month. Under the recovery plan for the Terra ecosystem, developers will create a new Terra blockchain with a revived Luna token.

  • Commodities in 'perfect storm' says ERG, as crisis starts super cycle

    Years of under-investment in mining of metals essential to energy transition, supply shocks and high energy prices will continue to drive commodity prices higher, Eurasian Resources Group (ERG) Chief Executive Benedikt Sobokta said on Wednesday. Sobokta said that a commodity super cycle has now begun and will carry on for the next 30 years, predicting a 20% rise in copper prices by the end of 2022. Luxembourg-based, privately-held ERG is a global supplier of copper and cobalt.

  • IIF cuts 2022 global GDP growth estimate in half, flows to EM to drop 42%

    The Institute of International Finance slashed its 2022 growth outlook for global output in half, citing the economic effects of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, China's response to a COVID-19 wave and tighter monetary policy in the United States. The IIF also expects capital flows to emerging markets to shrink by 42% from last year.

  • Bella Hadid’s Dress at Cannes Film Festival Has a Fascinating History

    This vintage Versace is drama!

  • Why Costco Stock Could Pop Tomorrow

    Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ: COST) might fall into that category. Its stock price has fallen along with the market this year, and last week it plunged after other retailers posted disappointing first-quarter results. Both Target and Walmart (NYSE: WMT) were caught off guard by rapid changes in consumer spending habits.

  • U.S. FAA vows 'immediate action' after Capitol security scare

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The U.S. Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) told Congress it has taken "immediate action" to ensure U.S. Capitol Police are aware of unusual aerial events after an April 20 small airplane flight that prompted a security scare. FAA Acting Administrator Billy Nolen said in a letter to Congress that the agency will provide advance notification of special event flights in the Washington-area. Nolen said the agency believes "this will provide all of our interagency partners with the extra time necessary to reduce any potential confusion," the letter dated Friday said.

  • Stocks Climb, Dollar Pares Gains After Fed Minutes: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- Stocks climbed after the minutes from the Federal Reserve’s latest policy meeting gave no signals that officials could turn more hawkish soon to fight inflation.Most Read from BloombergBiden Demands US ‘Stand Up’ to Gun Makers After Texas AttackPlot to Kill George W. Bush in Revenge for Iraq War Was Foiled, FBI SaysTexas Shooter Kills 18 Elementary School Children, One TeacherWhy So Few Big Rats Have Fled Putin’s ShipThe S&P 500 pushed higher, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq 100 outpe

  • Most May FOMC participants backed 50 bp hikes in June and July

    All participants at the Federal Reserve's May 3-4 policy meeting backed a half-percentage-point rate increase to combat inflation they agreed had become a key threat to the economy's performance and was at risk of racing higher without central bank action, newly released minutes of the session showed. The 50-basis-point rate increase this month was the first of that size in more than 20 years, and has set the Fed on course for a quick tightening of monetary policy, with "most participants" judging that further half-percentage-point increases would "likely be appropriate" at upcoming Fed sessions in June and July, according to the minutes, which were released on Wednesday.

  • Luminar Hires Manager From Apple’s Car Project for Its Software Team

    CJ Moore served as a director of autonomous systems at Apple. Taner Ozcelik, the founder of Nvidia’s automotive business, also will join Luminar.

  • 2023 Toyota 4Runner gets rad, retro 40th Anniversary Edition

    2023 Toyota 4Runer midsize SUV gets a retro 40th Anniversary Edition, along with some more standard safety features.

  • Hiii, I Know Where You Can Buy Kendall Jenner's Gorg Blue Workout Set

    Kendall Jenner stepped out of a pilates class in Los Angeles in a bright blue workout set by Meshki, Birkenstocks, and a Takeya water bottle.

  • NRA Rally and Concert to Proceed in Houston Over Memorial Day Weekend, Despite Uvalde School Shooting

    With speeches from former President Donald Trump, Texas Governor Greg Abbott and Texas Senator Ted Cruz; with “over 14 acres of guns and gear and 800 exhibitors”; and with a concert featuring Don McLean, Lee Greenwood, Larry Gatlin, and others, the National Rifle Association’s “Biggest show of the year” is taking place in Houston this […]

  • New York police release images of suspect in fatal subway shooting

    On Monday, New York City police released surveillance images of a suspect in the fatal shooting of a 48-year-old man in a subway car. The seemingly random murder occurred on Sunday.