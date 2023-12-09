MASH aims to collect items for Food Bank, Safe Place

Dec. 8—West Texas Radio, West Texas Food Bank and Safe Place Of The Permian Basin along with Ron Hoover RV & Marine, MTCU and City Of Midland Public Safety Communications present "M*A*S*H" — Make A Special Holiday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. through Dec. 9 at the Garfield Plaza Shopping Center at Loop 250 and Garfield in Midland.

During this three-day event, you have the opportunity to donate perishable and non perishable food items to the West Texas Food Bank. You can also donate necessity items to Safe Place Of The Permian Basin, helping those impacted by domestic violence.

Safe Place item requests:

— Robes (all sizes)

— Feminine products

— Brushes

— Hair ties

— Pull ups (all sizes)

— Wipes

— Diapers (larger sizes)

— Deodorant

— Women's panties (all sizes)

— Women's socks

— Planners

— Throw blankets

— Baby thermometer

— New unwrapped toys

— Gifts for women

— Toiletries

West Texas Food Bank requests:

— Perishables — hams, turkeys, meat, produce, milk, dairy, bread, frozen items

— Non-perishables — box meals, peanut butter, canned items, cereal, pasta, rice, oatmeal, flour, sugar, baking mixes