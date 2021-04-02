The Mash Report's Nish Kumar says he would not host a political comedy show on the BBC again

Jamie Fullerton
·2 min read
Nish Kumar

Left-wing comedian Nish Kumar has said that he won’t host a political comedy show for the BBC again, because the corporation didn’t “back” him when cancelling The Mash Report, which he hosted.

The show, which regularly mocked and criticised the Conservative government and Brexit, was axed in March following BBC director-general Tim Davie beginning a drive for political balance in the corporation’s output.

The BBC said it dropped The Mash Report “to make room for new comedy shows”.

When asked if he’d host another political comedy show for the BBC, Kumar told the New York Times: “I would think in a way 'what’s the point'?

"Why would I put myself back in that position if, when push comes to it, they’re not going to back me?”

The Mash Report, which also featured comedian Rachel Parris, was widely perceived to have been axed due to its alleged left-wing bias.

Broadcaster Andrew Neil called the show “self-satisfied, self-adulatory, unchallenged Left-wing propaganda”.

The Mash Report - Nick Millward

Last year Kumar said he didn’t criticise Labour Party politicians as much as Conservatives on the show because, “The news is being very tough on those people anyway.

"I’m not sure those people need to be further beat up. They’re getting their beat-downs from election results.”

Kumar said he was still a “fierce advocate” of the BBC. He challenged the corporation to make a public statement about whether The Mash Report’s cancellation was due to his and the show’s political leanings.

He said he’d already privately asked the BBC if this was the case, but had not yet received a reply.

The Telegraph has asked the BBC for comment. “I want the BBC to clarify it, not for my sake, either way, I’m getting fired,” Kumar said.

“But for the health of the corporation. They need to make a definitive statement that it was not a political decision. Because what precedent does that set otherwise?”

