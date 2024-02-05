Mashariki Jywanza remembered for dedication to uplifting Black history and IPS students

For more than 30 years, Queen Mother Mashariki Jywanza organized the city's annual Kwanzaa celebration, an event that included dancing, music and a celebration of pan-African cultures. But she shared her love and knowledge of African-American culture year-round, dedicating her life to uplifting her community, often in the form of nurturing and educating Indianapolis’s Black youth.

On the last day of Kwanzaa this year, January 1, Jywanza died at the age of 73.

Born February 19, 1950, Jywanza devoted her life to raising awareness of African-American history and culture, working for the Indianapolis Public Schools district for nearly 17 years, most recently as assistant director of the district's Office of African Center, Multicultural Education.

Her legacy and influence on the IPS community was celebrated at a recent IPS school board meeting. IPS commissioner Diane Arnold read a special resolution, memorializing the work she did for the community.

Arnold told IndyStar that her relationship with Jywanza began with her work at the Hawthorne Community Center long before Arnold became an IPS school board commissioner.

When Arnold was the director of the Hawthorne Community Center she worked with Jywanza during her time as a coordinator for the "Bridges to Success" program at the former Nathaniel Hawthorne IPS School 50.

Throughout the years, Arnold said she found herself working with Jywanza on various projects or committees and her dedication to helping the most vulnerable in the community was clear.

“She was always present. She was always vocal about meeting the needs of our students, especially our students of color, especially our poor and more vulnerable families,” Arnold said. “…I always knew that she was doing the right thing for people.”

Jywanza was born and raised in Indianapolis, attended IPS schools and graduated from Butler University in 1984, with a bachelor of science.

Her son Sibeko Jywanza told IndyStar that his mother was a pioneer during a time when it was not as acceptable to teach African-American history as part of the school’s history curriculum.

“She made sure that she was inside of the public school system, to be able to influence how these children thought of themselves, what they were being taught, particularly about themselves and their history, especially some of those things that the history books omitted,” Sibeko Jywanza said.

He said that his mother’s work on making sure Black and Brown children of Indianapolis knew history helped boost students' confidence and expanded their understanding of their own culture.

Mashariki Jywanza’s husband of 42 years, Kamau Jywanza, said her ability to connect families with needed resources like school supplies or other services so that every child had access to a quality education was unmatched.

“She knew how to interpret the family's culture,” Kamau Jywanza said. "Things like being able to give a child a backpack full of supplies changes the self-esteem of the child and increases their capacity of wanting to learn."

She worked with IPS on their Bridges to Success program which was a 21-year-long program started in 1994 that helped connect IPS schools with community partners to help provide basic needs like tutoring, mentoring, health services and other services. She also helped lead the Indy Backpack Attack program that provided school supplies every year to children in need.

“Mrs. Jywanza’s extensive knowledge of African history and culture, and her commitment to sharing and celebrating both, left an indelible mark on the district,” said IPS superintendent Aleesia Johnson. “It is clear that her legacy will endure through the countless lives she touched.”

Her advocacy wasn’t limited to Indianapolis. In 2001, she began serving as co-chair for the National Coalition of Blacks for Reparations in America and advocated for reparations for descendants of African slaves.

In 2007, she was enstooled as Queen Mother of the Fiave-Kpotame village in the Volta Region in Ghana. During her life, she advocated for access to school for girls in the area.

"She was in the right place at the right time," Arnold said. "She had a great impact, in whatever position she was in at the time. I have no doubt that her impact will be felt for a long time."

