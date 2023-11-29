Mashpee election: Residents vote to spend $7.5 million on wastewater plan and design

Residents voted to approve $7.5 million at Mashpee's special election Tuesday, for the planning and design of wastewater collection, treatment and effluent recharge initiatives in the town.

According to Deborah Kaye, the town clerk in Mashpee, 1,070 residents voted to fund the project and 308 voted against. One blank ballot was also submitted, Kaye said in an email.

Only one question appeared on the Mashpee town special election ballot, calling for a Proposition 2 1/2 measure to fund the town's wastewater project.

Mashpee residents voted on Article 1 during the Oct. 16 town meeting, where it was approved with 512 voting in favor and 65 against. A two-thirds majority was required.

The project wouldn't move to the next phase if Article 1 wasn't approved during the special town election, Andrew Gottlieb, executive director of the Association to Preserve Cape Cod, said in a previous interview.

"Article 1 is to fund the detailed engineering needed for the next round of sewer extensions and expansion of the wastewater treatment plan," said Gottlieb, a former Mashpee Select Board member. "People would be agreeing to temporarily raise their taxes to pay for it. That’s why this vote is necessary."

Mashpee Town Hall

Town residents ask how much the next wastewater phase will cost

Several voters voiced their opposition to Article 1 during town meeting, Gottlieb said. They were mostly asking how much the next phase will cost, he added.

The whole point of the article is to get the detailed engineering to be able to answer that question, he said.

"So we can go back to town meeting (in May) and ask if we actually want to pay that to move forward," he said.

In a larger sense, Gottlieb said, voters need to understand that state-mandated wastewater regulations will eventually force the town to address wastewater whether the community wants to or not.

State regulations began to unfold across the state in 2022. Towns were given an option to apply for and receive a watershed permit from the state, which included a 20-year planning horizon. That option would allow towns to phase in their approach to wastewater initiatives, said Gottlieb.

"The idea that you’re not legally obligated to do this is unrealistic. Nothing gets cheaper over time," he said. "If you kick the can down the road, ultimately it will cost people more money."

Michaela Wyman-Colombo, a member of the Mashpee Select Board, said during town meeting that Massachusetts towns are mandated to remove sufficient amounts of nitrogen from the groundwater and the water supply within 20 years. If the town can't accomplish significant nitrogen removal, every resident will be required to install an innovative septic system, which will cost more than town-wide sewers and a treatment plant.

"Let's connect to phase 2," she said.

Rachael Devaney writes about community and culture. Reach her at rdevaney@capecodonline.com. Follow her on Twitter: @RachaelDevaney.

Get the Cape Cod news that matters delivered to your inbox. Sign up for our free newsletters.

This article originally appeared on Cape Cod Times: Wastewater plan and design approved for $7.5M in Mashpee election