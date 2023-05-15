Mashpee man dies in outside fire likely started by open burning, DA says

A Mashpee man has died following an outside fire that likely resulted from open burning on Monday, the district attorney’s office said.

Roger Collin, 86, was found dead outside of a Hooppole Road residence in Mashpee, Cape and Islands Deputy First Assistant District Attorney Russ Eonas said in a statement Monday.

No foul play is suspected.

At about 11:45 am, Mashpee Police and Fire received a 911 call from neighbors regarding a fire outside of 274 Hooppole Road.

When emergency crews arrived, they found Collin, who had been badly burned, Eonas said. He was pronounced dead at the scene. Investigators believe the fire was started by open burning.

State Police detectives assigned to the Cape and Islands District Attorney’s Office, the State Fire Marshal’s Office, Massachusetts State Police Crime Scene Services, and Mashpee Police and Fire responded.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW