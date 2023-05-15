Mashpee resident found dead at scene of fire

MASHPEE ― A 911 call alerted Mashpee police and fire departments of a fire at 274 Hooppole Road, where an 86-year-old man was discovered deceased on Monday, according to the Cape and Islands District Attorney's Office.

Roger Collin, 86, was found dead at 11:45 a.m. at 274 Hooppole Road in Mashpee, said Russ Eonas, second assistant district attorney for the Cape and Islands District Attorney's Office.

A Mashpee man was found dead Monday at 274 Hooppole Road in Mashpee, after a fire erupted as his home.

Neighbors made calls to 911 when they saw a fire erupt outside, said Eonas. Once emergency responders arrived on the scene, they determined the fire was intentionally lit, said Eonas. But it's suspected that the death was accidental.

"No foul play is suspected," said Eonas. "The circumstances are still under investigation."

Rachael Devaney writes about community and culture. Reach her at rdevaney@capecodonline.com. Follow her on Twitter: @RachaelDevaney.

Thanks to our subscribers, who help make this coverage possible. If you are not a subscriber, please consider supporting quality local journalism with a Cape Cod Times subscription. Here are our subscription plans.

This article originally appeared on Cape Cod Times: Fire at Mashpee home leads police, rescuers to deceased owner