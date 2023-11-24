‘Unfortunate’: Mashpee Wampanoag Tribe responds after Palestinian flag raised on Macy’s Parade float

The New England-based Mashpee Wampanoag Tribe issued a statement after an unexpected demonstration involving a Palestinian flag took place on their float during the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York City on Thanksgiving morning.

In a still image shared by the tribe, someone in the background can be seen holding a small red, black, white, and green flag above their head.

The tribe didn’t identify who held up the flag but made it clear in a statement that they didn’t endorse the actions.

“It’s unfortunate that we are not focused on the beautiful display of our culture and history at the Macy’s Day Parade but rather on the actions of an individual tribal citizen. We want to make it very clear that the Tribe takes no stance on the conflicts overseas,” the statement read.

It's unfortunate that we are not focused on the beautiful display of our culture and history at the Macy’s Day Parade... Posted by Mashpee Wampanoag Tribe on Thursday, November 23, 2023

The tribe added, “Our Tribal Nation remains focused on the issues we face on our ancestral homeland. While we cannot speak for an individual’s actions, his actions were not a Tribal decision. Our governing tribal body, along with the other tribal citizens on the float, were not involved with his actions.”

The Mashpee Wampanoag Tribe, also known as the People of the First Light, has inhabited present day Massachusetts and Eastern Rhode Island for more than 12,000 years, according to their website.

In 2015, the federal government declared 150 acres of land in Mashpee and 170 acres of land in Taunton as the Tribe’s initial reservation, on which the Tribe can exercise its full tribal sovereignty rights.

The Mashpee tribe currently has approximately 3,200 enrolled citizens.

