Is Masi Agricola S.p.A.’s (BIT:MASI) Balance Sheet A Threat To Its Future?

While small-cap stocks, such as Masi Agricola S.p.A. (BIT:MASI) with its market cap of €122m, are popular for their explosive growth, investors should also be aware of their balance sheet to judge whether the company can survive a downturn. Assessing first and foremost the financial health is vital, as mismanagement of capital can lead to bankruptcies, which occur at a higher rate for small-caps. I believe these basic checks tell most of the story you need to know. Though, since I only look at basic financial figures, I recommend you dig deeper yourself into MASI here.

How much cash does MASI generate through its operations?

MASI has sustained its debt level by about €16m over the last 12 months which accounts for long term debt. At this current level of debt, the current cash and short-term investment levels stands at €10m , ready to deploy into the business. On top of this, MASI has generated €12m in operating cash flow over the same time period, resulting in an operating cash to total debt ratio of 80%, signalling that MASI’s current level of operating cash is high enough to cover debt. This ratio can also be interpreted as a measure of efficiency as an alternative to return on assets. In MASI’s case, it is able to generate 0.8x cash from its debt capital.

Can MASI pay its short-term liabilities?

Looking at MASI’s €22m in current liabilities, the company has maintained a safe level of current assets to meet its obligations, with the current ratio last standing at 2.73x. Usually, for Beverage companies, this is a suitable ratio since there is a bit of a cash buffer without leaving too much capital in a low-return environment.

Is MASI’s debt level acceptable?

With a debt-to-equity ratio of 13%, MASI’s debt level may be seen as prudent. This range is considered safe as MASI is not taking on too much debt obligation, which can be restrictive and risky for equity-holders. We can test if MASI’s debt levels are sustainable by measuring interest payments against earnings of a company. Ideally, earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) should cover net interest by at least three times. For MASI, the ratio of 34.67x suggests that interest is comfortably covered, which means that lenders may be less hesitant to lend out more funding as MASI’s high interest coverage is seen as responsible and safe practice.

Next Steps:

MASI has demonstrated its ability to generate sufficient levels of cash flow, while its debt hovers at a safe level. Furthermore, the company exhibits an ability to meet its near term obligations should an adverse event occur. Keep in mind I haven’t considered other factors such as how MASI has been performing in the past. I recommend you continue to research Masi Agricola to get a better picture of the stock by looking at:

To help readers see past the short term volatility of the financial market, we aim to bring you a long-term focused research analysis purely driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis does not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements.



The author is an independent contributor and at the time of publication had no position in the stocks mentioned.




