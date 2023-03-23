Masimo to appoint new directors amid tussle with activist investor Politan

Reuters
·1 min read

(Reuters) - U.S. medical technology company Masimo Corp said on Thursday it will appoint two new directors to its board amid a tussle with activist investor Politan Capital Management.

The company's independent directors also unanimously elected director H. Michael Cohen to lead all their sessions and preside at board meetings in which the chairman is not present.

Masimo's management has been in a tussle with activist investor Politan Capital Management, which acquired a nearly 9% stake in the company in August with plans to push the company to make changes.

The California State Teachers' Retirement System (CalSTRS) said earlier this month it was joining Politan Capital Management in challenging the employment agreement of Masimo chief executive officer and chairman Joe Kiani in the Delaware Chancery Court.

The contract promises Kiani roughly $600 million in compensation if more than one third of the company's five-member board is voted out within a 24-month period, the board appoints a lead independent director or Kiani were no longer both chairman of the board and CEO.

(Reporting by Leroy Leo in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)

Recommended Stories

  • The 5 best tech deals you can find today — Amazon, Apple, Tozo and more are up to 50% off

    Snap a bestselling smart watch at a $70 discount, an Echo Show for just $75 (almost half off!) and more.

  • Lawsuit seeks to block abortion pill ban in Wyoming

    Abortion-rights supporters filed an amended lawsuit Tuesday seeking to block Wyoming's new abortion pill ban from taking effect. A group hoping to open what would be the state's second clinic offering abortions filed the amended lawsuit days after Republican Gov. Mark Gordon signed what is the nation's first explicit ban on abortion pills. Absent court intervention, that ban would take effect July 1. Abortion-rights supporters already were seeking to block a separate sweeping abortion ban that took effect Sunday in Wyoming without the governor's signature.

  • Coinbase Announces Very Bad News

    The cryptocurrency exchange says it received a warning from the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), suggesting a possible enforcement action.

  • 'Oh my God': This secretary in Illinois built a $7M fortune starting with $180. Here's the 1 powerful technique that made Grace Groner rich — and can change your life too

    No lotto tickets required.

  • 3 Exceptionally Safe Dividend Stocks That Can Turn $400,000 Into $1 Million by 2030

    These historically profitable dividend-paying stocks are ideal for risk-averse investors wanting to take advantage of a bear market discount.

  • Short Seller Hindenburg Says ‘Another Big One’ Coming Soon

    (Bloomberg) -- Hindenburg Research said it will soon release a new report, two months after the US short seller’s explosive allegations against Adani Group wiped more than $100 billion off the Indian conglomerate’s market value.Most Read from BloombergFinally, a Serious Offer to Take Putin Off Russia’s HandsAckman Warns of Accelerated Deposit Outflows After Fed DecisionShort Seller Hindenburg Says ‘Another Big One’ Coming SoonUS Fears a War-Weary World May Embrace China’s Ukraine Peace BidCiti C

  • 3 Dividend Stocks That Could Soar 43% to 70%, According to Wall Street

    To be sure, many dividend stocks aren't likely to deliver huge gains. Here are three dividend stocks that could soar 43% to 70% over the next 12 months, according to Wall Street. Devon Energy's (NYSE: DVN) dividend yield currently stands at 10.5%.

  • GE Is Splitting in Two. What Each Part Is Worth.

    Wolfe Research analyst Nigel Coe took a look at what GE Aerospace and GE Vernova will be worth on a stand-alone basis. GE Vernova, GE's power generation businesses, are due to be spun out in early 2024.

  • Cathie Wood Is Buying These Top Growth Stocks – and Both Could Make You Richer Over Time

    Cathie Wood manages several funds through her company Ark Invest that focus on innovative growth. While no company or investment analyst can promise comparable growth, investors hold tremendous potential for outsized gains with Roku (NASDAQ: ROKU) and Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ: ZM). Roku currently makes up about 5.6% of Cathie Wood's combined portfolios, and it has become more troubled as of late.

  • ‘Load Up,’ Says Raymond James About These 3 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks

    The last few weeks have been rocky, with the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank, and the crypto-heavy Silvergate and Signature banks, dominating the headlines. For a short time, it seemed that the contagion would spread to the global financial giants. Now, however, it appears that we’ve managed to avoid a true banking crisis – and Raymond James’ chief investment officer Larry Adam has pointed out several reasons why. For starters, Adam notes that Credit Suisse, despite its troubles, found a way out

  • 'Big Short' Michael Burry Sounds the Alarm on U.S. Banks

    The legendary investor published a chart which quantifies the uninsured clients and unrealized capital losses for major regional banks.

  • Here's the Number Medical Properties Trust Investors Should Watch Like a Hawk

    Here's another number that Medical Properties Trust investors should watch like a hawk. As of Feb. 28, 2023, nearly 26.2% of Medical Properties Trust's stock float was sold short. Mainly because it could set the stage for a short squeeze.

  • Fed rate hikes will trigger a downturn of greater 'speed and magnitude' than the Great Recession: Economist

    The market's bubble has now "burst," and will impact "everything everywhere all at once" in the U.S. economy, economists Stephanie Pomboy and Art Laffer argue.

  • $10,000 Invested In These Growth Stocks Could Make You a Fortune Over the Next 10 Years

    Now is a great time to start building a portfolio of growth stocks to simply hold on to for the next decade. Three industry-leading companies that I think will continue their growth trends are Spotify (NYSE: SPOT), Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE: TSM), and Topgolf Callaway (NYSE: MODG). No company has been more critical in the recovery of the music business than Spotify.

  • This Stock Could Soar by 173%, According to Wall Street

    It's been a bumpy and volatile ride for the cannabis industry over the past couple of years, and even many of the leaders in the market haven't escaped the bloodbath. Trulieve Cannabis' gross margin came in at 55% for the year, which, although still very respectable, is lower than the 61% it had in 2021.

  • Inflation jumps unexpectedly as food shortages bite

    Britain’s vegetable shortage caused inflation to rise unexpectedly last month, increasing pressure on the Bank of England to raise interest rates this week.

  • UBS set for talks with Michael Klein to terminate Credit Suisse investment bank deal - FT

    UBS on Sunday agreed to buy rival Swiss bank Credit Suisse for 3 billion Swiss francs ($3.23 billion) in stock and agreed to assume up to 5 billion francs ($5.4 billion) in losses, in a shotgun merger engineered by Swiss authorities to avoid more market-shaking turmoil in global banking. Klein, a veteran dealmaker, was merging his eponymous advisory boutique into Credit Suisse's investment banking operations to create CS First Boston as a standalone business which he would have led from New York. UBS has now assigned a legal team to examine how to void the contract Credit Suisse signed with Klein in the cheapest way possible, according to the FT report, which cited people with direct knowledge of the matter.

  • Close to 190 banks could face Silicon Valley Bank's fate, according to a new study

    The Fed's aggressive interest rate hikes have eroded the value of bank assets such as government bonds and mortgage-backed securities.

  • First Republic shares fall as Yellen says not considering 'blanket insurance' on bank deposits

    A "bull case" scenario for the shares of beleaguered First Republic Bank as it considers its options became more difficult on Wednesday after Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said there is no discussion on insurance for all bank deposits without approval from the U.S. Congress. First Republic, whose shares have lost much of their value since the banking crisis started in the U.S. on March 8, is among banks speaking to peers and investment firms about potential deals in the wake of U.S. regulators' taking over Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank following bank runs. Morgan Stanley analyst Manan Gosalia, in a report earlier this week, set a target price of $54 for First Republic shares in a best-case scenario.

  • Don't Wait for Your Dividends. Here's How You Can Collect Cash Every Month.

    Dividend stocks can provide investors with some excellent recurring cash flow. Three stocks that can provide you with above-average payouts and that together can ensure you're collecting cash every month are Cardinal Health (NYSE: CAH), General Mills (NYSE: GIS), and Duke Energy (NYSE: DUK). Here's why all three dividend stocks can be good additions to your portfolio right now.