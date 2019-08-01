Masimo Corp (MASI) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript

Image source: The Motley Fool.

Masimo Corp (NASDAQ: MASI)

Q2 2019 Earnings Call

, 4:30 p.m. ET

Operator

Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen. And welcome to Masimo's Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Conference Call. The Company's press release is available at www.masimo.com.

[Operator Instructions]

I'm pleased to introduce Eli Kammerman, Masimo's Vice President of Business Development and Investor Relations. Sir, please go ahead.

Eli Kammerman -- Vice President of Business Development and Investor Relations

Thank you. Hello, everyone. Joining me today are Chairman and CEO, Joe Kiani; and Executive Vice President of Finance and Chief Financial Officer, Micah Young.

This call will contain forward-looking statements, which reflect Masimo's current judgment, including certain of our expectations regarding fiscal 2019 financial performance. However, they are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. Risk factors that could cause our actual results to differ materially from our projections and forecasts are discussed in detail in our periodic filings with the SEC. You will find these in the Investor Relations section of our website.

Also, this call will include a discussion of certain financial measures that are not calculated in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, or GAAP. We generally refer to these as non-GAAP financial measures. In addition to GAAP results, these non-GAAP financial measures are intended to provide additional information to enable investors to assess the Company's operating results, in the same way management assesses such results.

Management uses non-GAAP measures to budget, evaluate and measure the Company's performance and sees these results as an indicator of the Company's ongoing business performance. The Company believes that these non-GAAP financial measures increase transparency and better reflect the underlying financial performance of the business. Reconciliation of these measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures are included within the earnings release and supplementary financial information on our website.

Investors should consider all of our statements today, together with our reports filed with the SEC, including our most recent Form 10-K and 10-Q in order to make informed investment decisions.

In addition to the earnings release issued today, we have posted a quarterly presentation within the Investor Relations section of our website to supplement the content we will be covering this afternoon.

Now, I'll pass the call to Joe Kiani.

Joseph E. Kiani -- Founder, Chief Executive Officer and Chairman

Thank you. Thank you Eli. Good afternoon and thank you for joining us for Masimo's second quarter 2019 earnings call. Once again, we are happy to report second quarter results that exceeded expectations. The growth we achieved in the second quarter illustrates the increasing adoption of our breakthrough technologies based upon their value for improving patient care and reducing the cost of care in multiple healthcare settings.

Our product revenue increased approximately 15% on a constant currency basis to reach $229.5 million. This reflects our ability to retain over 99% of our existing customers, while also gaining a steady stream of new customers, by virtue of the clinical benefits that result in using our breakthrough technologies. Due to the superior growth we saw in the second quarter, and our expectation that the momentum of our business will continue, we are once again raising our revenue and earnings guidance for 2019. I'll discuss more developments later in the call today.

Now, I'll ask Micah to review our second quarter results in more detail. And provide you with an update on our 2019 financial guidance.

Micah Young -- Executive Vice President of Finance and Chief Financial Officer

Thank you, Joe. And good afternoon everyone. Before we get started, let me remind you that the financial measures, I will be covering today will be primarily on a non-GAAP basis, unless noted otherwise. Please refer to today's earnings release, supplemental financial information, and the quarterly investor presentation on www.masimo.com, as well as the 8-K we filed with the SEC for further information regarding our non-GAAP financial measures and reconciliations.

As Joe mentioned, we are very happy with the strong momentum that we are seeing in our business. Our results for the second quarter reflect another strong quarter of product revenue growth, operating margin expansion and earnings performance that exceeded expectations. During the quarter, we shipped 60,400 technology boards and monitors, which reflects growth of approximately 3% over the prior year quarter. And a year-to-date growth of approximately 11%.

For the second quarter of 2019, our product revenues were $229.5 million, reflecting growth of 13.6% or 14.8% growth on a constant currency basis. Please note that our product revenues for the quarter included approximately $1.9 million of accelerated monitoring equipment revenue recognized under the new accounting standard ASC 842, which contributed roughly 1% to our growth rate this quarter. Our revenue performance this quarter was driven by strong growth across all of our major product platforms, which are performing better than the growth rates that we originally laid out in our long-term plan.

We continue to grow our presence in key global markets, and we are seeing particular strong growth within our US business. Moving on to the rest of the P&L. For the second quarter, our non-GAAP product gross margin increased 140 basis points to 67.2%, compared to 65.8% in the prior year period. This improvement was primarily driven by favorable customer and product mix, increased manufacturing efficiencies and the additional cost reduction activities we've implemented to improve our margins. Non-GAAP selling, general and administrative expenses decreased 120 basis points to 33.6% of product revenue compared to 34.8% in the prior year period.

Non-GAAP research and development expenses increased 60 basis points to 10.5% of product revenue compared to 9.9% in the prior year period. The higher R&D spend was primarily due to increased staffing levels and project-related costs, reflecting our commitment to investing in innovative technologies that improve patient outcomes while reducing the cost of care.

For the second quarter, our non-GAAP operating profit increased 200 basis points to reach 23.1% compared to 21.1% in the prior year period. We are very excited about the operating leverage that we are seeing in the business. Our global organization is demonstrating operational discipline required to deliver increased productivity across the Company, which enables us to reinvest in further innovation that fuels growth we are seeing -- that fuels the growth that we are seeing in the business.

Moving further down the P&L. Non-operating income on a non-GAAP basis was approximately $3.5 million for the quarter, compared to $2 million in the prior year period. The increase was primarily driven by an increase in net interest income due to our stronger cash position and higher interest yields realized on our invested cash and short-term investments.

Turning to taxes, our non-GAAP tax expense in the second quarter was $13.4 million, resulting in a non-GAAP effective tax rate of 23.8%, compared to a non-GAAP effective tax rate of 24.2% in the prior year period. Our weighted average shares outstanding for the quarter were $57.1 million compared to $55.7 million in the prior-year period. We repurchased 208,000 of the Company's common shares during the quarter for approximately $28 million, mostly toward the end of the period. So the benefit of the reduction in shares is not entirely visible in our results this quarter.

The 2.4% increase in our weighted average share count over the prior-year period is primarily due to the dilutive impact that a higher stock price has under the treasury stock method. For the second quarter, our non-GAAP net income was $43.1 million or $0.76 per diluted share. In comparison, second quarter 2018 non-GAAP net income was $33.8 million or $0.61 per diluted share. This reflects a non-GAAP EPS growth of approximately 25% over the prior year quarter.

Turning to our GAAP results. GAAP net income for the second quarter of 2019 was $44.9 million or $0.79 per diluted share in comparison to second quarter 2018 non-GAAP or GAAP net income was $43.9 million or $0.79 per diluted share. In summary, we are extremely happy with our performance for the second quarter as our global organization delivered constant currency product revenue growth of 15%. Non-GAAP operating margin expansion of 200 basis points, and non-GAAP EPS growth of 25%.

Now I'd like to provide you with an update on our full year 2019 financial guidance. As a result of our strong performance in the second quarter, we are increasing our 2019 product revenue guidance to $925 million, which reflects year-over-year growth of 11.5% on a reported basis, or 12.2% on a constant currency basis, which represents an increase of $7 million above our prior guidance of $918 million.

Please note that our product revenue guidance includes approximately $4 million of accelerated monitoring equipment revenue recognized under ASC 8.2 in the first half of the year. Our non-GAAP product gross margin guidance remains unchanged at 66.8%. And our non-GAAP operating expense guidance remains unchanged at 42.8% of product revenue. Based on these assumptions, we are continuing to project non-GAAP operating profit margins of 24%, which represents 200 basis points of improvement over the prior year.

Moving further down the P&L. We expect to generate approximately $13 million in non-GAAP operating -- non-GAAP non-operating income in 2019, which is primarily comprised of interest income. Our non-GAAP tax rate remains unchanged at roughly 23%. And we are estimating that our -- our weighted average shares outstanding for the year will be $57.2 million, which reflects no additional share repurchases for the rest of the year.

Based on all of these assumptions, we are now increasing our non-GAAP EPS guidance to $3.15, which represents an increase of $0.03 above our prior guidance, of $3.12. As a result, our non-GAAP EPS is projected to grow approximately 19% in 2019. And from a GAAP perspective, we are now projecting a GAAP tax rate of 19.5% and GAAP earnings per share of $3.30 for the full year, which represents an increase of $0.05 from our prior guidance of $3.25.

For additional details on our full year 2019 financial guidance for GAAP and non-GAAP earnings per share please refer to today's earnings release and supplemental financial information within the Investor Relations section of our website at masimo.com.

With that, I'll turn the call back to Joe.

Joseph E. Kiani -- Founder, Chief Executive Officer and Chairman

Thank you, Micah. We had another productive quarter gaining key customers and introducing innovative clinically impactful products. We are seeing increased adoption of our breakthrough technologies, because not only do they improve patient outcomes but they reduce the cost of care. And keeping with our commitment to launch at least one new product per month this year, in honor of 2019 being our 30th anniversary of our founding. In April, we announced the launch of Halo ION, our proprietary Halo ION index produces a single continuous early warning score based upon aggregate trend data from as few as three physiological parameters, oxygen saturation, pulse rate and perfusion index or as much data as available, including data from electronic medical records.

Each patient's Halo ION score is displayed on a Masimo Patient SafetyNet supplemental remarks monitoring and clinical notification system as a number ranging from 0 to 100, helping to streamline clinicians workflow for patient assessment. The Halo ION is part of our hospital automation suite, comprised of multiple hardware and software modules intended to streamline the storage and presentation of clinical information captured from all types of bedside monitors and devices connected to the patients.

We're feeling quite encouraged about the near-term and long-term potential for our hospital automation initiative after securing a sizable multi-million dollar, multi-year contract with a large California hospital network, which will cover over three facilities with a total of nearly 800 inpatient and outpatient beds. This new contract will include our Root patient monitoring and communication hub, Patient SafetyNet, iris and vital signs capture software products.

In addition, this customer is planning to deploy hundreds of our Rad-97 monitors across all of its clinics. And what's more, we have a strong pipeline of customers all over the world eager to deploy our hospital automation technology in their hospitals. In the area of new products was the FDA clearance in May of our new Tetherless SET Oximetry Sensor, the Radius PPG. The Radius PPG is a SET based pulse oximetry sensor system, comprised of a wireless wearable transceiver that can be attached to any SET or rainbow SET sockets to approximately 2 million Masimo or OEM-brand patient monitors.

The Radius PPG sensor is a very lightweight sensor, while still having a four day battery life. We're seeing strong interest from hospitals in the Radius PPG in numerous settings from the Delirium [phonetic] ICU to the general ward. Also important the Radius PPG will serve as a core sensor device for our home opioid SafetyNet system, which we hope to launch later this year once we get FDA clearance. The FDA is working closely with us on the timely launch of this product, after designated as a breakthrough product and being selected by the FDA as one of eight products out of over 250 products to potentially help deal with our opioid epidemic.

Another important recent FDA clearance occurred in June with the receipt of the neonatal indication for use with our O3 Cerebral Oximetry monitoring. We're now able to provide our superior technology for cerebral oximetry into the neonatal ICU for the most vulnerable patients can benefit from all threes, unprecedented, absolute and trend accuracy of the brain oxygen saturation. There are many clinical scenarios for the brain oxygen saturation does not follow core oxygen saturation. That if missed could lead to permanent brain damage. Turning to customer activity. One notable customer for us in the second quarter was with the New York Fire Department, which has broadly extended its adoption of our Rad-57, SpCO, non-invasive carboxyhemoglobin monitor as well as implementing field use of our EMMA Capnography, end tidal carbon dioxide monitor for assessment of lung function as part of a multi-million dollar contract.

A new noteworthy customer gain in the quarter was General Leonard Wood Army Community Hospital, which will begin using our rainbow measurements on a broad basis. This hospital is based in Missouri and is an example of our expanding business with the various branches of the US military both directly and through our long time OEM partner ZOLL. We also realized important contract renewals in the quarter with many luminary hospitals including Children's Healthcare of Atlanta, Loma Linda University Medical Center and Yale Health System. In the international arena, we won significant new contracts in the UAE for our rainbow products, as well as a whole house win with Ljubljana University Hospital in Slovenia for a multi-year multi-million dollar contract.

We also won a significant tender from the [Technical Issues] one notable renewal for us in the second quarter was Charite Berlin Hospital. We believe our global potential is quite high. And we were being successful in realizing those opportunities for new business each quarter, as we continue to expand our global footprint. As you have hopefully have heard during our Mid-May Investor Day conference here in Irvine, we see great potential ahead to continue to expand our product portfolio and to fulfill our mission to improve patient outcomes and reduce the cost of care by solving what some consider unsolvable problems. We have a culture of innovation that has real impact, the kind that empowers clinicians around the world to better care for their patients and afford to provide more care due to the large cost reduction, our technologies provide. We estimate that a US hospital with 250 beds can save over $3 million a year by using our technologies. This is why despite challenges, we continue to be optimistic about our future and the future of healthcare around the world.

With that, we'll open the call to questions. Operator?

Questions and Answers:

Operator

[Operator Instructions]

Joseph E. Kiani -- Founder, Chief Executive Officer and Chairman

Okay. Shall we take our first question please?

Operator

Our first question comes from the line of Matt Taylor from UBS. Your line is open.

Matthew Taylor -- UBS -- Analyst

Thank you. Nice result. I was hoping that you might be able to give us a little bit more color on your outlook for SET and some of the other new products in the updated guidance? Can you talk about how some of those things are doing differentially? It sounds like you have pretty good momentum across the board?

Joseph E. Kiani -- Founder, Chief Executive Officer and Chairman

Matt. I'm sorry, I missed the beginning of your question, but I think your question is how our new products are fitting in with our guidance. Is that correct?

Matthew Taylor -- UBS -- Analyst

Yes. Generally, I was just hoping you might be able to talk about SET and then the new products separately, and help us understand how some of those rainbow products are being adopted?

Joseph E. Kiani -- Founder, Chief Executive Officer and Chairman

Micah, do you want to take that...

Micah Young -- Executive Vice President of Finance and Chief Financial Officer

Yeah, I'll take that. Yes. So, Matt, if you go back to when we met at Investor Day back in May, we showed where our newer or some of the newer products are growing, our SET, our rainbow and those advanced parameters. And at that time, we showed that all those were running at a faster growth rate than our original growth rates in our plans. We're seeing that as well, even stronger results in Q2 because we haven't had a step-up in our growth rate in the second quarter. So we're seeing very strong growth rates from SET that's outperforming the original plan growth of that 6% to 8% we had the plans, rainbow we originally contemplated a 10% growth rate there and it's growing at a multiple of that growth rate and then those advanced parameters, which are NomoLine Capnography, SedLine and O3 all those when you look at those in aggregate are growing faster than that 20% growth rate that we had originally laid out in the plan.

We don't want to get into the -- all the details of by product line, but I want to kind of give you a high view of where we're performing against the plan. If you look at our guidance, we're still contemplating very strong growth in the back half that's ahead of those growth rates as well. But you also have to look at the year-over-year comps in our guidance because last year, if you recall, the first half of the year, we grew 10.5% on a constant-currency basis. The back half, we grew 13.2% on a constant-currency basis. So we've got very tough comps were coming up against in the back half. If you normalize for those tough comps, our two year average growth rates in the first half of the year when you exclude ASC 842, is about 12% growth per year on average over the last two years and the back half implies 12% average growth over the last two years as well. So I think what it shows is we have a high degree of confidence in the momentum we're seeing in this business and this -- our guidance reflects our confidence.

Matthew Taylor -- UBS -- Analyst

Okay. Thanks, Micah. That's very helpful. I was wondering if maybe, second question, you could comment on how the Philips agreement is going? And if we're starting to see some of those sensors come through? And any color on how much adoption in that new customer base you're seeing of some of the rainbow and advanced parameters?

Joseph E. Kiani -- Founder, Chief Executive Officer and Chairman

Certainly, Philips relationship is going well. We expect in the second half of the year for two of our three advanced parameters to be introduced within Philips monitors. In addition, I think both from the marketing perspective and from sales force understanding, the advantages of our technology that comes from our agreement, we expect to see continued momentum, especially as we enter 2020. As far as new products, there was a time we were growing, I think you know around $40 million to $60 million a year from our SET Oximetry growth. That continues to do that. So the fact that you're seeing is grow more than that now, growing to the tune of about $100 million a year. It reflects the contribution of the new products that we have brought forward and hopefully the FDA clearance of Radius PPG now and upcoming clearance of hopefully opioid SafetyNet we expect that to continue the momentum.

As far as rainbow is concerned, rainbow is doing very well, rainbow SET line normalized -- hopefully without getting too much into it. They all grew more than 25% and we -- we're seeing great adoption of hemoglobin, the demand is growing, we're hearing from our OEM partners that more and more they are hearing customers wanting them to provide rainbow and particularly hemoglobin. So we're one of those, I guess we are in a moment we're feeling very good about short-term as well as mid-term and long term. And it doesn't mean we don't have our challenges but I believe what we're seeing is the clinical benefit of our technology is trumping many of the challenges that are out there facing us.

Matthew Taylor -- UBS -- Analyst

Thank you. Thanks Joe.

Joseph E. Kiani -- Founder, Chief Executive Officer and Chairman

Thank you.

Operator

Our next question comes from the line of Rick Wise of Stifel. Your line is open.

Drew Ranieri -- Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Incorporated -- Analyst

Hi, Joe and Mike. It's Drew Ranieri on for Rick tonight. Thanks for taking the question. Joe just to start on the call, you highlighted multiple new product introductions, Radius PPG, Halo ION, just to name a few. How should we think about these new products impacting growth? Are they more gross sustaining or growth enhancing? I'd imagine it will have a clear positive longer term impact, but should we see maybe more visible lift from these new products in 2019?

Joseph E. Kiani -- Founder, Chief Executive Officer and Chairman

You're asking to the wrong guy. I'm an optimist entrepreneur. So I'm going to say, obviously rainbow as well as these new products are momentum enhancing. But we are in a industry, where things go slower than you hope. So this should at least help us keep up our momentum. What I can tell you is when we are out showing the new products, we're getting a lot of interest from high resource countries to mid-resource countries to famous hospital to community hospitals. So I think we've hit a cord with these new products and that's why we're -- I think seeing the kind of growth we're seeing and that we feel good about continuing the growth that we've been talking about to even at higher level.

Drew Ranieri -- Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Incorporated -- Analyst

Got it. And then just to touch on shipment at 60,000 plus for the quarter, it was just a little softer than we anticipated. I know shipment growth clearly isn't linear, but you've been growing shipments kind of in that double-digit range for the past eight quarters and now 3% growth. I mean, was there any particular dynamics in the quarter that played out that maybe we didn't fully appreciate? And then just given all the renewals and new customers that you discussed on the call, should we expect shipments to kind of march up higher over the remainder of 2019?

Joseph E. Kiani -- Founder, Chief Executive Officer and Chairman

Well, first of all, I think at the last call, I was happy to let you know that we anticipate doing 60,000 plus shipments quarterly for the next three quarters. So this is coming in line to what we expected, which if you think about our prior-years OEM shipment is quite additive to our installed base. As far as, yeah could they have been better? Yes. Unfortunately, we did suffer from some of the Trump things he is doing out there. One of our OEMs was hit pretty hard by his vote. So, but overall, we expected that and it was in there. We do anticipate next year to have even better year than -- better quarters than this year because we do expect Philips to do more. We do expect some of the new OEMs that we bought on-board will do more. And as well as some of the new parameters that are getting out there.

Drew Ranieri -- Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Incorporated -- Analyst

Got it. And then just one last one maybe for Micah, just in regards to your sales force structure, clearly hospital automation is becoming a greater theme at Masimo. And it sounds like your business model might need to shift from driver and sensor to offering this broader solution. So just how does your sales force has to evolve over time to drive the hospital automation opportunity and with SG&A being a key operating margin expansion lever, how -- is that factored into your LRP if there is an evolution that's needed?

Micah Young -- Executive Vice President of Finance and Chief Financial Officer

Yeah, Drew. Thanks for the question. As we think about that, we're continuing to see great opportunity through hospital automation to leverage our global commercial footprint. We're in the right settings within hospitals to be able to do that and it's a very similar -- it's the same type of call point. But you are addressing a little bit more of the back office --hospital as well. Now keeping that in mind, we, it's a great opportunity to continue to leverage and it fits very nicely into our long-range plans of trying to drive 100 basis points of improvement each and every year as we drive to 30% operating margins. And that's because not only can we leverage the footprint, but as we bring more and more pull-through of our service revenue and other products, it gives us the ability to go deeper into accounts and leverage the rep in those accounts.

Drew Ranieri -- Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Incorporated -- Analyst

Thank you for taking the question.

Joseph E. Kiani -- Founder, Chief Executive Officer and Chairman

Thank you.

Operator

Our next question comes from the line of Will Quirk from Piper Jaffray. Your line is open.

William Quirk -- Piper Jaffray & Co. -- Analyst

Great, thanks. Good afternoon everybody.

Joseph E. Kiani -- Founder, Chief Executive Officer and Chairman

Hi, Bill.

William Quirk -- Piper Jaffray & Co. -- Analyst

Hi, Joe. So I guess the first question is, I think probably for Micah, almost $600 million in cash on the balance sheet, no debt. How are you thinking about capital allocation? You obviously bought some stock back here this quarter, but for the guidance, obviously not signaling continuation of that. So just help us think about what your priorities are?

Micah Young -- Executive Vice President of Finance and Chief Financial Officer

Yeah. So Bill, we of course, we put in plans in terms of corporate plans to go back into the market and repurchase shares. That's more of a structure that we put in place. So we continue to have one outstanding, I'm not saying -- I'm not trying to signal anything with our guidance that we are not for repurchasing shares, what I'm trying to say is our guidance does not include if we do repurchase any additional shares this year. So if we do, there would be additional upside and a reduced share count, if we do that, so.

William Quirk -- Piper Jaffray & Co. -- Analyst

Okay, understood. And then perhaps Joe, just thinking about heading into the opioid SafetyNet approval and launch. Any updated thoughts in terms of market opportunity or kind of the initial segments of the market that you're going to chase upon release?

Joseph E. Kiani -- Founder, Chief Executive Officer and Chairman

Well, I think we're probably going to focus on people that are prescribed opioids first, although we may simultaneously make the product available for users as well. We obviously believe both parties will benefit but reaching customers for that product might be easier for those who are prescribed opioids. And I think we shared this data with you guys before of the roughly 90,000 people that died about two years ago from opioid overdose about 20,000 were due to prescription opioids. And when you look at number of opioids that are prescribed annually, they are in the neighborhood of 90 million opioid prescriptions a year. So it's a pretty large problem and large opportunity for us to help out.

William Quirk -- Piper Jaffray & Co. -- Analyst

Okay, got it. And then just last one from me. Obviously, great to hear that you've got products across the portfolio, continue to exceed the growth rates. Help us think a little bit about maybe the sustainability. And I'm thinking more so, specifically around SET, Joe or Mike just trying to figure out if there's any particular factors that are, I don't know one-off or if you think that this kind of outperformance above that 6% to 8% guidance can continue here over the balance of the year and beyond?

Joseph E. Kiani -- Founder, Chief Executive Officer and Chairman

Well, I think it's really driven by a few factors. One is continued adoption of our technology. So as we are shipping 60,000 plus drivers a quarter, that's adding to the installed base. So it's growing the installed base. Secondly, it has to do with sensors. We believe sensors has been a moderate to high in Q2. And even though, as you remember in Q4 and Q1, the full season wasn't that strong. So Q2 unrelated to flu, I believe, there has been a strong sensors. But also the number of hospitals we convert around the world continues to keep up with our historical momentum and what you're seeing, I think in our numbers is a lot of those contracts that we won in the past six months being implemented in hospitals going live with our technology.

And of course, last but not least, we're doing a very good job despite some of the challenges to retain our existing customers and would probably might be not normal better than 99% renewal rate of our existing customers. And while I credit my team for doing a great job in the field. But a lot of that is due to the technology delivering on its promise of improving patient care and reducing cost of care.

William Quirk -- Piper Jaffray & Co. -- Analyst

Okay, got it. Thanks guys. Nice quarter.

Joseph E. Kiani -- Founder, Chief Executive Officer and Chairman

Thank you.

Micah Young -- Executive Vice President of Finance and Chief Financial Officer

Thanks, Bill.

Operator

Our next question comes from the line of Michael Matson from Needham & Co. Your line is open.

Michael Matson -- Needham & Co. -- Analyst

Hi, thanks for taking my questions. I guess, I just wanted to start with the Radius PPG product, just curious how that thing received and to what degree that contributed to growth in the second quarter?

Joseph E. Kiani -- Founder, Chief Executive Officer and Chairman

First of all the reaction to the product has been very positive. As far as its contribution in Q2, it's been zero. We've been ramping up our production. We are planning to do a full market release in the next couple of weeks. So we expect the Radius PPG to start helping us in this quarter and the future.

Michael Matson -- Needham & Co. -- Analyst

Okay, thanks. And then on opioid SafetyNet. I think you said at the Analyst Day that you're planning to go, kind of out of pocket, at least initially, but do you have plans in place to pursue reimbursement for that product and how would you sort of go about that? What do you think the timing would be?

Joseph E. Kiani -- Founder, Chief Executive Officer and Chairman

That's correct. Both things as you said are true. And we're working on reimbursement strategies. Some of the new clarifications by CMS that came on a couple of days ago are promising and we're going to comment on them. And if they become final, they might help our opioid SafetyNet strategy reimbursement plans a lot and ahead of, I guess our own thought process.

Michael Matson -- Needham & Co. -- Analyst

Okay, thanks. And then finally, just a question for Micah. So with this, so if I heard you correctly this ASC where you added about a point tier growth this quarter. Our product growth, I guess. So how does -- how does -- what happens next year when you start to wrap this. Will it still be like a point, it's kind of like in the base or will that go be like a drag next year or?

Micah Young -- Executive Vice President of Finance and Chief Financial Officer

Yeah, Mike. So yeah, year-to-date it's contributing about a percentage point both in the second quarter in the first quarter. This new standard, we're trying to see how this plays out, we've got, we are estimating that it's going to be relatively neutral. It will be neutral to our revenue in the back half of the year. We're basically implying in our guidance, it's $4 million for the full year. That's why we want to give you the numbers each quarter. So you have an idea of how it's contributing and be transparent there. So we think that that will, it's based on the timing of when we do installations. So it can -- there can be timing related issues with ASC 842. But year-over-year, we think it will be relatively similar contribution year-over-year. So it's not -- we don't expect any large growth but think about right now about a 0.5 point on our full year guidance. So that's how we would think about it next year.

Michael Matson -- Needham & Co. -- Analyst

Okay, great. That's all I have. Thank you.

Micah Young -- Executive Vice President of Finance and Chief Financial Officer

Okay.

Operator

Our next question comes from the line of Ravi Misra from Berenberg Capital. Your line is open.

Ravi Misra -- Berenberg Capital Markets -- Analyst

Hi, good afternoon everyone, thank you for taking the questions. So I have two, one on rainbow and just one on the gross margin reiterated guidance. So on rainbow, Micah and Joe, it sounds like it's going a little bit better at least versus your long-term plan, thoughts on growth that was laid out. I was hoping you could help us understand. Is that coming via kind of incremental activations of the existing base or via new customers picking it up or geographic mix? Or just help us think about why rainbow performance has been so strong?

And then I'll save my follow-up after the response. Thank you.

Joseph E. Kiani -- Founder, Chief Executive Officer and Chairman

Yes. So we're definitely seeing from both. If you look at it -- it's, we're seeing growing needs and especially if you think about outside the US, we're growing. We're seeing growing infrastructures. There is also -- Joe talked about earlier, where we're seeing some larger customers coming on board with it. We saw that with the military orders as well. So we're seeing more broad adoption than we've seen in the past and that's really what's helping drive and contribute to that faster growth rates in the 10% we had in our original plan.

Ravi Misra -- Berenberg Capital Markets -- Analyst

Great. And then thanks. And THEN one on the gross margin, you've put up the sales number in the organic growth yet gross margin stays stable over at 66.8%. Just help us think about why there wouldn't be more pull through if you're doing better with rainbow and it sounds like some in the SedLine and O3 products as well?

Micah Young -- Executive Vice President of Finance and Chief Financial Officer

Yes. So we're definitely seeing improvements. If you look year-over-year and keep in mind the seasonality of this business, so the year-over-year improvements we've made is about 140 basis points of margin expansion. So, and if you look on the full year, we believe it's -- that improvement is going to be roughly 80 basis points. We had a little bit of a headwind in Q1 due to ASC 842 and the lower margins there, but we're tracking very nicely and helping offset some of the lower margin coming through on -- on that new accounting standard.

So we're performing ahead of -- our internal expectations are in line with our internal expectations as well if not ahead. And tracking very well to where we want to be on our long-term plan. So, we do think, as we want to see it play out a little bit more with the hospital automation and different things before we would ever get ahead of ourselves on raising any expectations there.

Ravi Misra -- Berenberg Capital Markets -- Analyst

Great, thanks guys.

Micah Young -- Executive Vice President of Finance and Chief Financial Officer

Thank you. One more question? Yeah.

Operator

Our next question comes from the line of Larry Keusch from Raymond James. Your line is open.

Lawrence Keusch -- Raymond James -- Analyst

Thanks, good afternoon. So Joe, just on the opioid safety product. Could you just give us an update on the expectations for the filing of the 510(k)? I know that you said that you do expect to have the thing cleared by the end of the year. And then along those lines, could you, again, help us think about or how we should be thinking about whether this is going to be ultimately a prescription product or an over-the-counter product? And then I have one more.

Joseph E. Kiani -- Founder, Chief Executive Officer and Chairman

Well, we intend to file the 510(k) or the, the new line what's called exactly, application in the next couple months. I think what I can tell you -- with our discussions with the FDA, which has been very good, very positive. They see benefit to not just prescription users but listed users as well. So we've been working with them on how to make sure the product has the proper user interface and can be used by just about anybody without much instruction. We've been collecting a lot of data that the FDA likes to see on that as well as those who chronic users and those who are new users of opioids.

So things are progressing really well and given this collaboration with the FDA that's unique for us in terms of working closely together on something like this. We expect once we submitted they will be really close to what the FDA is looking for and therefore we should get clearance by the end of the year and hopefully if we don't start the revenue by end of the year, it will begin by 2020.

Lawrence Keusch -- Raymond James -- Analyst

Okay, very good. And so, it sounds like at this point, we shouldn't be thinking one way or the other, whether it's over the counter or prescription. And then just the second question is, relative to the hospital automation that you talked about in the California Hospital with this multi-year, multi-million dollar contract. I know that one aspect of that whole platform is to create a subscription-based revenue stream. And just I was wondering is this contract starting out that way or was that an evolution?

Joseph E. Kiani -- Founder, Chief Executive Officer and Chairman

It is, it is starting that way. We do see technology as a service model, software as a service model as a way to go with this and so do the customers. So, yes, that does have that in it and as I said earlier, this is hopefully just the beginning of many. We do have very strong interest for the product. I think we are just trying to scale up. So we can meet the demand, without it distracting the entire organization on just one more product.

Lawrence Keusch -- Raymond James -- Analyst

Okay. And I'm sorry just that the over the counter versus prescription just should we think it one way or the other on that?

Joseph E. Kiani -- Founder, Chief Executive Officer and Chairman

I think both. I think it should be both without us prompting it, I don't want to speak out of school, but I think even FDA thinks it should be both. So assuming the product can pass some of that over the counter of hurdles in terms of usability and not requiring clinical or clinician instruction and intervention. It should be both and I think even if it doesn't start from the beginning both, I think it will get there.

Lawrence Keusch -- Raymond James -- Analyst

Okay, very good. Thank you.

Joseph E. Kiani -- Founder, Chief Executive Officer and Chairman

Thank you so much. Thank you all for joining us for our second quarter earnings call. We look forward to our next earnings call. Enjoy the rest of your summer. Thank you.

Micah Young -- Executive Vice President of Finance and Chief Financial Officer

Thank you.

Operator

[Operator Closing Remarks]

Duration: 46 minutes

Call participants:

Eli Kammerman -- Vice President of Business Development and Investor Relations

Joseph E. Kiani -- Founder, Chief Executive Officer and Chairman

Micah Young -- Executive Vice President of Finance and Chief Financial Officer

Matthew Taylor -- UBS -- Analyst

Drew Ranieri -- Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Incorporated -- Analyst

William Quirk -- Piper Jaffray & Co. -- Analyst

Michael Matson -- Needham & Co. -- Analyst

Ravi Misra -- Berenberg Capital Markets -- Analyst

Lawrence Keusch -- Raymond James -- Analyst

More MASI analysis

All earnings call transcripts

AlphaStreet Logo More

More From The Motley Fool

This article is a transcript of this conference call produced for The Motley Fool. While we strive for our Foolish Best, there may be errors, omissions, or inaccuracies in this transcript. As with all our articles, The Motley Fool does not assume any responsibility for your use of this content, and we strongly encourage you to do your own research, including listening to the call yourself and reading the company's SEC filings. Please see our Terms and Conditions for additional details, including our Obligatory Capitalized Disclaimers of Liability.

Motley Fool Transcribers has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool owns shares of and recommends Masimo. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.