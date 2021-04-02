Masimo (MASI) Benefitted From the Demand for Health Care, Polen Capital Says

Polen Capital Management, a value-driven, concentrated, long-term investment management firm, published its ‘Polen U.S. Small Company Growth’ fourth-quarter 2020 Investor Letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. A gross return of 29.14% was recorded by the fund for the Q4 of 2020, slightly below its Russell 2000 Growth benchmark that delivered a 29.61% return. You can view the fund’s top 5 holdings to have a peek at their top bets for 2021.

Polen Capital Management, in their Q4 2020 investor letter, mentioned Masimo Corporation (NASDAQ: MASI) and shared their insights on the company. Masimo Corporation is a Irvine, California-based medical device company that currently has a $12.9 billion market capitalization. Since the beginning of the year, MASI delivered a -12.93% return, while its 12-month gains are up by 27.12%. As of April 01, 2021, the stock closed at $233.67 per share.

Here is what Polen Capital Management has to say about Masimo Corporation in their Q4 2020 investor letter:

"Our goal is to own great compounders that eventually become so large that they graduate from our Portfolio, allowing us to redeploy capital in promising smaller companies. We, again, realized this goal with two successful market-cap-driven exits during the quarter. Masimo had been in the Portfolio since inception and benefited from the pandemic, albeit in different ways. Masimo, a medical technology company focused on manufacturing sensors that read blood oxygen levels, benefitted from the demand for health care during the pandemic."

Our calculations show that Masimo Corporation (NASDAQ: MASI) does not belong in our list of the 30 Most Popular Stocks Among Hedge Funds. As of the end of the fourth quarter of 2020, Masimo Corporation was in 29 hedge fund portfolios, compared to 27 funds in the third quarter. MASI delivered a -12.93% return in the past 3 months.

