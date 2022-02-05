Mask Executive Order In Court, Team Renamed Commanders | Top News

Patch has 32 sites in communities in northern Virginia and Washington, D.C. Here are some of the top posts from the past week.

A temporary injunction on Gov. Glenn Youngkin's mask-optional order in schools was granted in Arlington Circuit Court Friday, allowing school districts to continue their face mask requirements.



Reaction was mixed Wednesday morning after Washington Football Team officials announced the team was getting a new name — the Washington Commanders.

The man accused of shooting and killing two law enforcement officers on the campus of Bridgewater College in Virginia will be arraigned in court Wednesday on multiple felony charges, Virginia State Police said.

An early morning fire on damaged at least one building in Fairfax County Public Schools' Woodson Complex off of Main Street on the eastern border of Fairfax City on Sunday. The complex is home to the school district's Office of Facilities Management, which houses FCPS' central operations, grounds operations, receiving, and food service.



Howard University was targeted by a bomb threat for the second day in a row Tuesday morning, while the University of the District of Columbia also received a bomb threat, according to school officials.

Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin's office is refusing to make public the emails sent to a tip line launched last month after he encouraged parents to report on schools and teachers when they feel their "fundamental rights are being violated."

Speedskater Maame Biney of Reston is arriving at the Beijing Winter Olympic Games stronger than ever after finishing first in the 1,000-meter race and second in the 500 during the U.S. Olympic Trials in Salt Lake City in December.



With COVID-19 protocols restricting spectators to a select few in the 2022 Beijing Olympics starting Friday, the only way to cheer on one Winter Olympics athlete with ties to Ashburn is from home.



U.S. Sen. Tim Kaine (D-VA) spent Friday morning donating blood at an American Red Cross donation center in Fairfax County, doing his part to address a nationwide blood shortage and to let Virginians know it is safe to donate blood during the COVID-19 pandemic.



Gov. Glenn Youngkin visited an Alexandria grocery store Thursday to discuss his proposal to eliminate Virginia's grocery tax.



A new Lego Discovery Center will open at Springfield Town Center, joining other entertainment offerings at the mall.



D.C. police arrested a man on Friday after swastikas were found spray-painted at Union Station earlier in the day, the Metropolitan Police Department said Saturday.



The number of new COVID-19 cases continues to decline in the majority of health districts across Virginia, although all counties in the state are still labeled as having "high" community transmission rates.



A Fairfax County parent-activist criticized the school board's decision to continue requiring masks for health reasons at schools in opposition to Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin's executive order on optional masking.



A group of parents are suing the Loudoun County School Board, according to court records. The suit, which was filed in Loudoun County Circuit Court on Tuesday, claims that the school board is "ignoring the rights of Virginia parents" by upholding their mask mandate.



Children younger than 5 in Virginia and the District of Columbia could start getting their coronavirus vaccinations as soon as the end of February if the Food and Drug Administration approves an emergency authorization request expected to be filed Tuesday by Pfizer and its partner BioNTech.

To the person who lost a chicken outside of the Pentagon on Monday, the Animal Welfare League of Arlington wants you to know you can pick it up at the county animal shelter in Shirlington.



D.C. activists and public officials are urging the D.C. Public Library's Board of Trustees to scrap plans to name the auditorium inside the newly renovated Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial Library after Amazon co-founder and billionaire Jeff Bezos.

For the second time in nearly 50 years, an iconic temple in the DC region will be open to the public.



Trinity Rodman, a forward for the Washington Spirit of the National Women's Soccer League, is now the highest paid player in the history of the league.

This article originally appeared on the Vienna Patch