Mask guidance divides parents heading into new school year

PAT EATON-ROBB
·6 min read

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — With U.S. health officials recommending that children mask up in school this fall, parents and policy makers across the nation have been plunged anew into a debate over whether face coverings should be optional or a mandate.

The delta variant of the coronavirus now threatens to upend normal instruction for a third consecutive school year. Some states have indicated they will probably heed the federal government's guidance and require masks. Others will leave the decision up to parents.

The controversy is unfolding at a time when many Americans are at their wits' end with pandemic restrictions and others fear their children will be put at risk by those who don't take the virus seriously enough. In a handful of Republican-led states, lawmakers made it illegal for schools to require masks.

In Connecticut, anti-mask rallies have happened outside Gov. Ned Lamont’s official residence in Hartford, and lawn signs and bumper stickers call on him to “unmask our kids.” The Democrat has said that he’s likely to follow the latest advice from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The CDC on Tuesday recommended indoor masks for all teachers, staff, students and visitors at schools nationwide, regardless of vaccination status. The agency cited the risk of spread of the highly contagious delta variant, even among vaccinated people.

Alima Bryant, 33, a mother of four who organizes anti-mask parents in Branford, Connecticut, said she's not a conspiracy theorist, but she believes scientists have overstated the dangers of COVID-19, especially for children. She said she will take her children out of school rather than subject them to wearing masks, which she believes are more likely to make them ill than the virus.

“Especially with little kids, I can imagine how often they're touching dirty things, then touching the mask,” she said. “Also, in kindergarten, you have to learn social cues, and even with speech and everything, it's so important to not be wearing a mask.”

But parents such as Ryan Zuimmerman, of Lenexa, Kansas, fear that approach will prolong the pandemic.

In Johnson County, Kansas, the state’s most populous county, five districts recommend but do not require masks. A sixth district has not yet decided.

Zimmerman, speaking at a recent meeting of country commissioners, said that if masks are only recommended and not required, “95% of kids won’t be wearing them.”

"This isn’t about comfort or control or obedience or your rights. It is not conspiracy or child abuse. It is about doing unto others as you want them to do unto you,” he said.

“I ask you this: If it was your kid who was high risk, what if you had to send that kid you had spent your whole life protecting to school in this environment?"

Another public meeting, this one in Broward County, Florida, had to be postponed for a day this week after roughly two dozen mask opponents waged screaming matches with school board members and burned masks outside the building.

When the discussion resumed Wednesday, it was limited to 10 public speakers, and all but one spoke vehemently against masks, saying their personal rights were being eroded.

Vivian Hug, a Navy veteran, brought her twins with her as she addressed board members, saying she was tired of the “fear mongering” and giving up “freedoms in the name of safety.”

“Please stop the insanity. You have already done damage to these kids having to wear masks,” she said before putting her daughter up to the microphone, where the little girl complained that masks make it hard for her to breathe and give her headaches.

But Dr. Karyl Rattay, director of the Delaware Division of Public Health, said there is no credible evidence masks are unsafe for children. She said the science is clear that face coverings have prevented the spread of COVID-19 in schools.

“If we want to have kids in school this fall, and as many kids as we possibly can get into school, masks are a key component,” she said.

Amid the debate, there is also a push to get more older kids vaccinated. President Joe Biden has asked schools to host vaccine clinics for the those 12 and older, and states are also beginning to discuss whether to mandate that school employees either be vaccinated or undergo frequent testing for the coronavirus.

“To me that seems very reasonable,” said Dr. Joseph Kanter, the state health officer of the Louisiana Department of Health. “You achieve the goal of providing a safe environment. You maintain some choice in there. And clearly most people are going to look at that and say it make sense for them to get vaccinated, given that context.”

The push to vaccinate children varies by country. Half of 12- to 17-year-olds in Estonia's second-largest city of Tartu have received their first vaccine shot, and local health officials are working to push the number to 70% before the school year begins. Countries such as Denmark and France also are actively encouraging vaccination of children, while others such Sweden and the United Kingdom have yet to begin mass vaccinations for those under 18.

The Pfizer shot is currently the only U.S. vaccine authorized for children 12 years and up. Moderna expects the Food and Drug Administration to rule soon on its application for children in the same age group.

Moderna said Monday that it expects to have enough data to apply for FDA authorization for younger children by late this year or early 2022. Pfizer has said it expects to apply in September for children ages 5 through 11.

But some parents, such as Bryant, say they will not get their children vaccinated, even after the kids are eligible, until they know more about potential side effects. Bryant said she knows people who have had severe reactions and others who believe it has affected their menstrual cycles.

Kanter urges families to vaccinate all eligible children. He said the argument that they rarely get severely ill from COVID-19 is becoming outdated.

“As an absolute number, we are seeing younger individuals and kids get sicker in higher numbers and get more severe numbers with delta than they have before,” he said.

Young people themselves have been wrestling with misinformation and vaccine hesitancy among parents and peers.

Angelica Granados, 16, of Albuquerque, New Mexico, finally got permission from her mother to take a COVID-19 vaccine last month. She worried about a potential allergic reaction.

“I’ve always wanted to take it,” Granados said, describing the shot as a choice between going “back to normal living" or risking infection.

Her mother, Erica Gonzales, stood by as she got the injection and waited with her during an extended 30-minute observation period.

“I didn’t want her to take it, but I mean, that’s her choice. It’s her body. She knows it best,” Gonzales said.

___

Associated Press writers Kelli Kennedy in Fort Lauderdale, Florida; Cedar Attanasio in Santa Fe, New Mexico; and Heather Hollingsworth in Mission, Kansas, contributed to this report.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Covid devastated nursing homes. Delta and staff vaccination rates could wreak havoc.

    Officials in some states have begun sounding the alarm about outbreaks among long-term care facilities and nursing homes as delta variant fuels cases.

  • Baker talks about school mask guidelines

    Massachusetts schools should be in-person, full-time, five days a week in the fall, with masks required for some students when inside, the Department of Elementary and Secondary Education recommended Friday.

  • COVID survivors hope personal stories can effect change

    A group started by a former gun safety lobbyist is fighting for millions of so-called COVID long-haulers and more than 46,000 children who have lost a parent in the pandemic.

  • Drive to charge packagers for recycling, but industry fights

    States across the U.S. are looking to adopt new recycling regimes that require producers of packaging to pay for its inevitable disposal — but industry is digging in to try to halt the movement. Maine became the first state to adopt such a program in July when Democratic Gov. Janet Mills signed a bill that requires producers of products that involve packaging materials to pay into a new state fund. The fund will be used to reimburse municipalities for recycling and waste management costs.

  • What you need to know about the CDC’s new mask guidelines

    On Tuesday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced that it was reversing its previous mask guidance which said that vaccinated people no longer needed to wear face coverings. Due to the hypercontagious Delta variant, the agency is now recommending that all Americans regardless of vaccination status mask up in some public places. Yahoo News Medical Contributor Dr. Kavita Patel explains what you need to know about the new mask guidance and how you can best protect yourself and loved ones.

  • ‘It feels like we are getting hit by a train’: Florida’s coronavirus cases jumped 50% this week

    State has been responsible for one in every five COVID-19 cases during an ongoing six-week surge, and hospitalizations are nearing last year's peak, according to Florida Hospital Association.

  • UPDATE 1-U.S. school masks debate erupts anew weeks before classes resume

    In pandemic-pummeled Florida, angry parents clashed with Broward County school board members this week over whether their children will be forced to wear masks in class. In South Carolina, school officials reminded parents that state lawmakers have barred mask mandates. In states such as North Carolina and Alabama, some public school districts announced they will require face coverings for students even as neighboring counties told parents masks will remain optional.

  • Hungarian election panel clears questions of LGBT referendum

    Hungary's National Election Committee (NEC) approved on Friday the government's list of questions on LGBT issues it wants to put on a referendum as part of what Prime Minister Viktor Orban has called an "ideological war" with the European Union. Orban, a nationalist who has been in power since 2010, proposed a referendum on ruling party legislation that limits schools' teaching about homosexuality and transgender issues, stepping up a culture war with the EU. An NEC spokesman confirmed that the panel had approved the government's questions.

  • Inside a COVID ICU, Hopes Fade as Patients Surge In

    MIAMI — Alix Zacharski, a nurse manager, went to check on one of her patients inside the COVID-19 intensive care unit at Miami’s Jackson Memorial Hospital on a recent afternoon, hoping that the patient, who had been struggling to breathe on her own, would be a little better. But these days inside the COVID ICU, almost everything is worse. The week before, Zacharski’s team had lost a 24-year-old mother whose entire family had contracted the coronavirus. The woman, like every other patient in the

  • 'A rush to get shots'

    They were unmoved by the urgings of President Joe Biden to get vaccinated. They've spurned calls from the nation's leading doctors, as well as from sports heroes and movie stars. But one thing is finally grabbing the attention of millions of unvaccinated Americans - the invasion of the hyper-contagious delta variant of the coronavirus. "My friend works at the hospital, and she told me there's 18-year-olds on ventilators. That scared me," said Tyler Sprenkle, a recent high school graduate in Good

  • Repair U.S. relationship with El Salvador to get to the root of immigration challenges | Opinion

    Media outlets have highlighted the cascading series of events in Latin America and the Caribbean that risk overwhelming President Biden’s foreign-policy team, which is not yet fully staffed.

  • West Virginia's governor was so disturbed by information on the Delta variant that he said he wanted to 'pee and throw up'

    West Virginia in recent weeks has been seeing a spike in confirmed COVID-19 cases, which officials attributed to the more infectious Delta variant.

  • CEO says Albertsons is preparing for virus restrictions. Here’s what Walmart is doing

    The delta variant appears to cause more serious illness than earlier variants and spreads as easily as chickenpox.

  • 7 things that can help you stay safe as the delta variant spreads

    Essentials to have on hand as the delta variant spreads across the country, from hand sanitizer to masks to thermometers.

  • Atlanta news anchor Jovita Moore reveals brain cancer diagnosis

    Atlanta news anchor Jovita Moore has revealed that she has an aggressive form of brain cancer months after she tearfully […] The post Atlanta news anchor Jovita Moore reveals brain cancer diagnosis appeared first on TheGrio.

  • 31-year-old man recovering in Missouri hospital after being given a 20% chance of survival; eschewed vaccine, citing ‘strong conservative family’

    Daryl Barker and wife, along with eight relatives, contracted COVID-19; they say they'll both get vaccinated as soon as his health is restored.

  • Unlike the states, Puerto Rico didn´t politicized the COVID vaccine. Did it pay off?

    In the United States, conservative states have shown more hesitancy to the COVID vaccine than liberal states, especially those that support former president Donald J. Trump. In Puerto Rico, the trend is slightly different

  • Here are the Bay Area cities with the lowest vaccination rates

    There are zip codes in five Bay Area cities where vaccination rates are the lowest, with 45 to 60% of the population still not fully vaccinated. Experts say these Bay Area neighborhoods are driving most of the transmission fueling our fourth COVID-19 surge.

  • 'I Have PCOS And Hypothyroidism And Lost 110 Pounds With This Healthy Eating Plan'

    "It is possible, even if health care professionals, social media, and the internet tell you otherwise."

  • Tired and retired? Here’s how to get a good night’s sleep

    Insomnia can become your new nighttime scourge as you ponder how and why your circadian rhythms got so out of whack. “Many people 65+ find that their sleep quality diminishes,” said Brandon Peters, M.D., a sleep physician at Virginia Mason Medical Center in Seattle.