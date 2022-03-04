🌱 Mask Guidelines Lifted Mar. 14 + Health Insurance Dispute

Happy Friday, Burlington! Here's everything worth knowing today in Burlington.

Burlington's University of Vermont is developing its diversity, equity, and inclusion policies that will be used at the university for the next five years. Students have been asked to participate in a campus climate survey to ensure that the policies respond to student needs. According to university officials, they plan to conduct surveys every three years to have long-term data. (WCAX) Nearly 3,000 Burlington residents are left in the lurch as UVM Health Network and UnitedHealthcare negotiate. Residents affected by the two entities' dispute were sent a letter notifying them that they are now considering out of network. UnitedHealthcare is claiming UVM Health Network is charging them too much for medical services. (WCAX) The Vermont Department of Health reports dramatically reduced COVID-19 infection numbers which have prompted Governor Scott to end school mask guidelines on Mar. 14. The governor has reminded the community that those who are unvaccinated are still at risk of serious health outcomes if they contract COVID-19. Click the link for information on how to get free health department testing in Burlington. (Vermont Biz)

The University of Vermont releases their admissions decisions today for the class of 2026! Make sure you check your email for notifications. (Facebook)

The Burlington International Airport remembers Amelia Earhart's visit during Women's History Month. She visited the Burlington International Airport in May 1934. (Facebook)

John Cameron Mitchell will be coming to The Flynn this month! Click to get your tickets! (Facebook)

