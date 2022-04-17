🌱 Mask Mandate Begins Today + Family Continuing Designer's Legacy

Happy Monday, people of Philadelphia! Let's get this day started. Here's everything worth knowing in Philadelphia today.

First, today's weather:

Partly sunny, then rain. High: 52 Low: 42.

Are you a local business owner or marketer? We can help you effortlessly run effective ads that reach customers in Philadelphia. Click here to learn more.

Here are the top three stories today in Philadelphia:

There are a few things you should know as Philadelphia's mask mandate goes back into effect today. Today, the city moves into Level 2: Mask Precautions as COVID cases have risen 50 percent in the last two weeks. According to city officials, businesses and institutions can go mask-free if they require everyone on-site to be fully vaccinated and check vaccine status upon entry. In order for the mask mandate to end, the city says two of three points need to be met: "new cases must be below 100 per day, cases have increased by less than 50 percent in the previous 10 days, and hospitalizations are below 50." (WPVI-TV) A 30-year-old Philadelphia native who died of COVID-19 in December didn't get to live out her dream of starting her own art firm, but now, her family is continuing her legacy for her. Victoria Renee Edwards was the youngest Black woman museum exhibit designer and worked tirelessly on what would become the August Wilson Writer’s Landscape exhibit at the August Wilson African American Cultural Center in Pittsburgh. “Her mission since I can say from middle school was to do something that inspired empathy, that inspired awareness, social awareness,” Angela Edwards, Victoria’s mother, said. Read more about her story at the link. (Patch) A Philly neighborhood is rallying behind a man who was critically wounded in a carjacking last weekend. According to police, Raheem Bell was dragged out of his car before being shot in Northeast Philadelphia last Sunday morning. The community returned to the scene of the crime Friday night and handed out Easter baskets, something they said Bell would have been doing if he wasn’t in the hospital recovering. Police are still investigating the shooting and are searching for those responsible. (Patch)

Today in Philadelphia:

Story continues

International Day Of Monuments And Sites - City-Wide (All Day)

From my notebook:

Don't let the warm weather of the past few days fool you! Much colder air will be coming into the region this morning. A freeze is possible across much of the region. Bundle up! (Facebook)

Sandwiched between the Schuylkill and Delaware rivers, Philadelphia is closely tied to its bodies of water. Make a connection with your waterways at a few spring events down by the river. Check out the details at the link! (Facebook)

Philadelphia VA Medical Center is asking you to show your support for organ, eye, and tissue donation by wearing blue and green on Apr. 22, 2022! Interested in becoming a donor? Visit https://registerme.org/campaign/cmcvamc (Facebook)

More from our sponsors — thanks for supporting local news!

Featured businesses:

Events:

For sale:

Learn More about Christopher's Organic Botanicals in Salem County (Details)

Add your item

Loving the Philadelphia Daily? Here are all the ways you can get more involved:

Send a friend or neighbor this link so they can subscribe

Get your local business showcased in front of readers

You're all caught up for today! See you tomorrow for another update.

— Dan Casarella

About me: Dan Casarella is a writer, podcast producer, and small business development specialist who formerly worked in late-night television. He’s produced many talk segments, including with President Joe Biden, Kobe Bryant, and Chadwick Boseman. Dan studied Media Studies and Production at Temple University. He also enjoys running, painting, and the highs and lows of Philadelphia’s sports teams.

This article originally appeared on the Philadelphia Patch