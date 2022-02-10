Mask Mandate Expiration Is 'Welcomed Decision': Dublin Mayor

DUBLIN, CA — Dublin Mayor Melissa Hernandez called Alameda County’s decision to lift its mask mandate Feb. 16 a “welcomed decision.”

“The State’s rapid decline in COVID cases, coupled with the improving rates in Alameda County, are a welcomed development,” Hernandez told Patch in an email. “This decision was not made lightly. [Alameda County Public Health Director Dr. Nicholas Moss] has been closely monitoring and evaluating our trends and COVID cases. For those who still feel that they need the added protection that wearing a mask brings, masks are still an option.”

In Dublin, the most recent cae rate is 12,455.4 per 100,000 cases, according to the Alameda County Department of Public Health.

The order will be lifted Wednesday, Feb. 16, for Alameda, Contra Costa, Marin, Monterey, Napa, San Francisco, San Mateo, Santa Cruz, Solano, and Sonoma counties, as well as the City of Berkeley, officials said in a joint news release.

Unvaccinated people over age 2 must still wear masks in all indoor public settings. Businesses, venue operators and hosts can determine their policies to protect staff and customers and will be allowed to choose to require all patrons to wear masks.

Officials said the change aligns with the state Department of Public Health's decision to let a statewide indoor mask requirement expire. That order was instated Dec. 15.

Masks will still be required in California regardless of vaccination status in public transportation, health care buildings, correctional facilities, homeless shelters, long-term care facilities and in K-12 schools and childcare settings.

As Gilroy Patch reported, Santa Clara County does not plan to lift its indoor mask requirement on Feb. 16, breaking from the rest of the Bay Area and the state.

The move comes amid falling case rates across the state.

Bay Area health officials said masks are still effective at preventing the spread of the coronavirus, especially where there are high cases or if people are looking for added protection. Continuing to mask while in indoor public settings, especially in crowded or poorly ventilated spaces, remains the safest choice for people and protects those who are medically vulnerable or are unable to get vaccinated, such as young children.

Vaccinations and boosters remain the best defense against the virus, officials said.





– Patch staffers Michael Wittner and Dan Hampton contributed to this report.





