Mask Mandate Extended; Omicron Rapid Surge: Top CA Stories

CALIFORNIA – It was another busy news week across California. Missed the headlines on Patch?

Whether you're looking for breaking or bizarre news, or sweet or silly features, we've rounded up some of the most share-worthy stories from the past week.

Take a look at some of this week's top news stories from across the state.

Official: California COVID Surge Could Ease Next Month

California's number of confirmed COVID-19 cases has soared five-fold in two weeks and hospitalizations have doubled.

CA's Omicron Rapid Surge: What To Know

Omicron quickly established its grip on the Golden State and the variant has become difficult to avoid. Here's what we know.

CA Indoor Mask Mandate Extended Amid Omicron Surge

Hold onto your masks. The Golden State extended its indoor mask mandate as cases swelled back up to unprecedented heights in recent weeks.

Pfizer Boosters For Kids 12-15 Coming To California

The Food and Drug Administration authorization moves boosters for California children ages 12-15 a step closer.

3rd Child Dies Of Coronavirus Complications In Orange County

"We have lost another precious life to this terrible virus," Dr. Clayton Chau of OCHCA stated as he urged the protection of the little ones.

Winning Powerball Tickets For $632M Sold In California, Wisconsin

Multiple winning tickets were sold in CA for Wednesday's massive Powerball game— one of them for the grand prize, which will be split.

Historic Landmark At CA Beach Destroyed In Storm

An iconic natural rock arch collapsed along the central coast on Christmas Eve, locals reported.

CA Bill Could Make It Easier For Californians To Sue Gun-Makers

Democratic lawmakers on Tuesday unveiled a bill that would make it easier for people to sue gun companies for liability in shootings.

CA Universal Health Care Proposed: Plan Calls For More Taxes

New legislation aims to make California the first state in the nation to offer universal health care. But will voters go for it?

Story continues

CA City Now Has Highest Minimum Wage In The U.S.

California now has the nation's highest minimum wage. One city takes it a step further.

Despite A Record 37,000 New COVID Cases, LA Set On Super Bowl

"I feel really confident the event will happen here in L.A. There's no indication that it won't," said LA County's Health Director.

Grammy Awards Postponed, Again, Amid Coronavirus Surge

The 64th Grammy Awards ceremony, which was slated for downtown LA this month, will be postponed indefinitely as COVID-19 cases skyrocket.

CIF Cheer Championships Postpones Amid COVID-19 Surge

Days before the tournament, nearly 30 percent of the squads had already withdrawn due to the coronavirus.

Betty White's Death Not Linked To COVID Booster Shot, Agent Says

Betty White's agent decried false rumors spreading on social media claiming the icon got a COVID booster shot in the days before she died.

5 California Bed Bath & Beyond Stores Will Shutter By February

Two northern California Bed Bath & Beyond stores and three SoCal stores will close permanently by February, the chain announced this week.

After Singer's COVID Death, Il Divo Says Show Will Go On

Spanish baritone Carlos Marin of Il Divo died Dec. 19 of COVID-19 complications, but the group's worldwide 2022 tour will go on.

Facebook Plays Politics In Effort To Smear Whistleblower: WSJ

The Menlo Park company aimed to thwart bipartisan support for regulating the social media behemoth.

Deadly Death Cap, Western Destroying Angel Mushrooms Sprout

These mushrooms can be fatal to you or your pets. They grow in wooded areas around California.

CA New Year Twins Born In Different Years: Photo

The twins made headlines worldwide. One doctor called their birth "one of the most memorable deliveries of my career."

For the weekend:

This article originally appeared on the Carlsbad Patch