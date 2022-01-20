Mask Mandate Extended In Prince George's County: Officials

PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, MD — The county's mask mandate for indoor public spaces has been extended through March 9. The Prince George’s County Council voted unanimously Tuesday to extend the county’s COVID-19 emergency declaration, which was set to expire Jan. 23. The declaration also encourages but does not require people to wear N95 or KN95 masks versus cloth or surgical masks. It also urges people to get both vaccinations and their booster.

During the meeting, the council was updated on COVID-19 numbers by Dr. George Askew, deputy chief administrative officer for health, human services and education.

“I’m hoping that we have reached the peak of this surge and that we are either in a plateau phase or maybe even on a downward swing. I’m feeling optimistic about where we’re headed as a county,” Askew told the council.

For the time being, however, the county's COVID positivity rate stands at 10 times greater than where it should be, Health Officer Dr. Ernest Carter said, between 32 and 34 percent. He believes the most critical time of the outbreak will pass by March or April when people either develop immunity or get fully vaccinated.

This article originally appeared on the Bowie Patch