🌱 Mask Mandate Extended + Subway Platform Barriers

Since the tragic death of Michelle Go, the 42-year-old who was pushed into the subway tracks at 42nd street, politicians and transit advocates have been pushing for protective doors on subway platforms. According to an analysis by Patch, platform doors would be feasible in some of the most dangerous stations, including Fulton St. on the A and C trains, West 4th Street, and Grand Central. The barriers do not appear easily feasible at the 42nd Street Q station where Go died, or at Barclays Center in Brooklyn. (New York City Patch) New York State's mask mandate, which was set to expire this week, has been extended to February 10th, only three days before the Super Bowl. Governor Kathy Hochul is unsure whether it will be extended beyond then. (Gothamist) Cheslie Kryst, 30, a lawyer, former Miss USA model, and former reporter, jumped to her death from a 60-story building on 42nd street Sunday morning. Kryst did not leave an explanation for her motives, and had been an advocate for mental health awareness in the past. (New York Post ) Mayor Eric Adams announced that immunocompromised and older New Yorkers can now get free anti-COVID pills delivered to their doorstep in the event they test positive. The pills are taken over a five day period, starting no later than five days after the onset of symptoms. (Gothamist) New Yorkers go to great lengths to recover their lost items. Sometimes that means searching (successfully) through heaps of garbage at a local trash transfer station before it's shipped out of state. (The City)

