🌱 Mask Mandate Kerfuffle + What Happens To WHA Director Of Security?

Health officials urge you to listen to the CDC and not a judge. Also, what happens to the Housing Authority director of security? The Wat Lao Buddhist Temple holds a food giveaway.



Here are the top stories in Woonsocket today:

Not everyone is on board with having the nationwide mask mandate lifted last Monday. The Rhode Island Public Transit Authority made masks optional, but it doesn’t discourage anyone from continuing to wear them. A local CVS pharmacist recommends following the CDC guidance of wearing masks. (The Call) The Woonsocket Housing Authority investigation fallout continues. Now, the director of security is dealing with a “pre-deprivation hearing.” A member of the Teamsters Local 251, he has received legal representation. “To suspend (him), to drag his name through the mud … is over the top, unnecessary, and cruel,” the attorney explained. (The Valley Breeze) The State Troopers visited the Wat Lao Buddhist Temple to help out with the Year of the Tiger food distribution event. “Troopers enjoyed lending a hand by packing groceries and carrying items to vehicles.” (RI State Police) On Friday afternoon, in honor of Earth Day, the Eastern Medicine Singers, some of whom come from Woonsocket, met at the Mystic Seaport Museum. “The Eastern Medicine Singers are dedicated to keeping the eastern woodlands American Indian culture alive and are proud to sing and drum in the language of Massachuset & Wampanoag dialect.” (Mystic Seaport) Why does state Sen. Sam Bell (D-Providence) want to fine residents who haven’t received the COVID-19 vaccine? It would “fine unvaccinated Rhode Islanders $50 a month until they get the shot.” “On top of the monthly fine, the bill if passed would require unvaccinated Rhode Islanders to pay twice the amount on their personal income taxes.” As of Thursday, his bill is in the Senate Health and Human Services Committee. (Patch)

The City of Woonsocket is hiring for MANY positions - check out the website and see if you or someone you know may be qualified and interested. www.woonsocketri.org. Go to the Employment link.

