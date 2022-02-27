Mask Mandate Lifted At DuPage County Courthouse Starting Monday

WHEATON, IL — Face-coverings will no longer be required at the DuPage County courthouse beginning Monday after a judge entered an administrative order late last week which vacates the mask mandate that had been in place.

The lifting of the mandate takes effect the same day as other face-covering requirements are being lifted across neighboring counties, the City of Chicago and across Illinois. The DuPage County administrative order indicates that masks are “welcomed and encouraged” for anyone who wishes to wear one or for those who need to wear a face-covering to protect the health of themselves or others they love.

“Our goal has always been to keep our employees and courthouse visitors as safe as possible. We have a state-of-the-art ventilation system which continuously circulates and disinfects the air along with thermal screening at the entrances to the courthouse,” DuPage County Chief Judge Kenneth L. Popejoy said in a statement issued by the county bar association on Friday. “These measures, along with continued social distancing, enhanced cleaning protocols and the use of Zoom throughout the courthouse, have allowed the 18th Judicial Circuit to continue the efficient administration of justice throughout the pandemic.”

Entry to the county courthouse will continue to be prohibited if a person has flu-like symptoms, has been directed by a medical professional to quarantine or isolate, or if residing with a person currently sick with COVID-19, the order states.

The DuPage County Health Department has issued reminders that it remains important to continue to use common-sense methods that reduce the spread of viruses, including staying home when sick, washing hands frequently and keeping distance from others in crowded settings, county officials said.

County court officials said they will continue to prioritize the safety and well-being of county employees and all who enter and use court facilities.

