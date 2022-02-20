🌱 Mask Mandate Lifted + New Girl Scout Cookie?

Hello again, Catonsville! Important update: You all, as readers, have made the Catonsville Daily so successful that it is my honor to announce the next stage of the newsletter. Patch is looking for a local writer and entrepreneur to take the helm of the Catonsville Daily. Although I have loved getting to know this community, we want to pass the torch to someone truly local to write about Catonsville long term. So if you’re interested in earning extra income while making this newsletter a more valuable resource for your neighbors, learn more and apply here.

Here are the top 3 stories in Catonsville today:

Baltimore County has lifted the mask mandate, which requires individuals to wear face-coverings, inside county-owned buildings. Also, starting this week, there will no longer be a testing requirement for unvaccinated county employees. (WBALTV) Many services will be affected today, Monday Feb. 21, due to the federal holiday, Presidents Day. Baltimore County government offices, public schools, U.S. postal offices, health clinics, And most banks will be closed. The trash and recycling will be collected as usual. (Baltimore County Patch) For the first time, Girl Scout cookies can be ordered online and delivered contact-free. Order or find a local booth nearby through the Girl Scout website. Girl Scouts also introduced a new cookie called Adventurefuls, a "crispy brownie-inspired cookies with a caramel-flavored creme center and a sprinkling of sea salt." (Maryland Patch)

Presidents Day Book Reading and Activity, At Better World Imaginarium (1:00 PM)

Looking for a pet? Check out this weeks adoptable pets in Baltimore County. (Catonsville Patch)

Discover a new restaurant during the Black-owned Restaurant Tour week Feb. 21 to Feb. 27! Click here for more details. (WBALTV)

The Catonsville team came in third place with a score of 125 at the Baltimore County Wrestling Tournament at Dundalk High School on Saturday, Feb. 19. Click here for more details. (Free: Varsity Sports Network; Subscription: Baltimore Sun)

Now you're in the loop and ready to head out the door on this Monday! I'll see you around.

