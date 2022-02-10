Mask Mandate Rescinded For Private Businesses In South Windsor

SOUTH WINDSOR, CT — The town of South Windsor has lifted the town-wide mask mandate

for private businesses, effective Feb. 9. Masks will continue to be required in all town buildings,

and officials strongly recommend residents wear masks in public regardless of their vaccination status.

"With the abundance of home test kits available and no reporting mechanism to track these cases, it is impossible to gauge community spread of COVID-19 in our town, making it difficult to determine when to lift the mandate," Town Manager Michael Maniscalco said in a written statement. "The Connecticut Department of Public Health recommends that residents in “red” towns get COVID-19 tested whether or not you are symptomatic or have had a known contact with a positive person. This can help us to curb the spread of COVID-19 in our community."

Maniscalco urged residents to visit 211ct.org to find testing locations.

"The town of South Windsor will continue to support and strongly urge all residents and businesses who want to wear a mask or want to implement their own mask mandate in their establishments," he continued. "In the event your business needs additional masks, you can request them at www.southwindsorct.gov/ppe. We all play a part in stopping the spread of COVID-19 for our neighbors, friends and family. Please make smart decisions: wear a mask, wash your hands, social distance and avoid large group gatherings."

